ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट दरभंगा:मिथिला के गढ़ दरभंगा में विकास पर सवाल खड़े कर रहा रोजी-रोटी की तलाश में पलायन

दरभंगा42 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
गौड़ाबौराम के नवटोल से रोजी-रोटी के लिए पलायन करते मजदूर।
  • चार विधायकों को इस बार बदलनी पड़ी है सीट, किसी ने दल बदला तो किसी ने जीत के लिए तलाशी नई जमीन

आपकी जेहन में कमतौल की साइकिल गर्ल ज्योति की याद ताजा होगी। रोजी की तलाश में गए पिता को उसने दिल्ली से साइकिल की सवारी कर घर तक पहुंचाया था। मीडिया में सुर्खियां बनने से सरकारी और गैरसरकारी इमदाद मिलने के बाद अब पिता गांव में ही हैं, लेकिन यहां के हजारों लोगों की तकदीर ऐसी नहीं है। लिहाजा, वे एक बार फिर से घर-द्वार छोड़ कर पलायन करने लगे हैं।

दरअसल, उन्हें अपने संसाधनों या जनप्रतिनिधियों के बोल- वचनों पर भरोसा नहीं। यही वजह है कि लोकतंत्र के सबसे बड़े पर्व चुनाव और दीपावली-छठ के सिर पर होने के बावजूद पलायन के लिए उठे कदम रुक नहीं रहे। बाढ़ से तबाही और सरकारी योजनाओं का लाभ नहीं मिलने का आक्रोश चरम पर है। यह आक्रोश सिर्फ सत्ताधारी दल के प्रति ही नहीं, बल्कि विपक्ष के प्रति भी उतना ही दिख रहा है।

यही कारण है कि जिले की दस सीटों में चार के विधायक सीट बदल कर दूसरे स्थान से लड़ रहे हैं। खाद्य आपूर्ति मंत्री मदन सहनी गौड़ाबौराम से बहादुरपुर पहुंच गए हैं। हायाघाट के जदयू विधायक अमरनाथ गामी तो पार्टी छोड़ राजद का दामन थाम दरभंगा शहर से किस्मत आजमा रहे हैं। पूर्व मंत्री अब्दुल बारी सिद्दीकी अलीनगर छोड़कर केवटी और आरजेडी के ही विधायक भोला यादव बहादुरपुर से हायाघाट चले गए हैं।

दो चरणों में होने वाले इन दस सीटों के चुनावी समीकरण पर गौर करें तो अधिकतर स्थानों पर बागी मुसीबत बने है। वहीं, स्वजातीय निर्दलीय कोढ़ में खाज का काम कर रहे हैं। वोटों के ध्रुवीकरण के लिए जिन्ना का मुद्दा भी यहां छाया रहा है। कुशेश्वरस्थान में मिले रवि पाठक की मानें तो मिथिलांचल सत्ता में बदलाव देखना चाहता है।
बाढ़ से तबाही व सरकारी योजनाओं का लाभ न मिलने से गुस्सा

दरभंगा शहर: बीजेपी के संजय सरावगी चौथी बार माननीय बनने को मैदान में हैं। हायाघाट से जेडीयू टिकट पर चुनाव जीते अमरनाथ गामी इस बार आरजेडी से चुनौती दे रहे हैं। दोनों के बीच ही सीधा मुकाबला है।

दरभंगा ग्रामीण: आरजेडी के ललित यादव छठी बार जोर लगा रहे हैं। जेडीयू प्रत्याशी के तौर पर डॉ. फराज फातमी उनसे लड़ने केवटी और राजद छोड़कर यहां आए हैं। वे मो. अली अशरफ फातमी के पुत्र हैं।

बेनीपुर: जदयू के अजय चौधरी को कांग्रेस के मिथिलेश चौधरी चुनौती दे रहे हैं। मिथिलेश पूर्व सांसद कीर्ति आजाद के रिश्तेदार हैं। कुल 14 प्रत्याशी मैदान में हैं, लेकिन इन्हीं दोनों के बीच यहां सीधा मुकाबला होगा।

अलीनगर: वीआईपी के प्रत्याशी मिश्री लाल यादव हैं। भाजपा से पुराना नाता रहा है, लेकिन सीट वीआईपी के खाते में जाने से वे नौका पर सवार हो गए हैं। आरजेडी प्रत्याशी के तौर पर विनोद मिश्र मैदान में हैं।

कुशेश्वरस्थान: जेडीयू के शशिभूषण हजारी जीत की हैट्रिक बनाने में जुटे हैं। वहीं, कांग्रेस के अशोक राम और एलजेपी की पूनम देवी मैदान में हैं। हजारी की राह में एलजेपी सबसे बड़ी बाधा बनती दिख रही है।

जाले: सीट अचानक चर्चा में है। कांग्रेस ने मशकूर उस्मानी को टिकट देकर माहौल गरमा दिया है। वहीं, बीजेपी ने विधायक जीवेश कुमार पर विश्वास बनाए रखा है। इन्हीं दोनों के बीच सीधा मुकाबला तय दिख रहा है।

बहादुरपुर: यहां से खाद्य आपूर्ति मंत्री मदन सहनी जदयू टिकट पर मैदान में हैं। वे अपनी पुरानी सीट गौड़ाबौराम को छोड़ कर यहां पहुंचे हैं। उन्हें आरजेडी के रमेश चौधरी से सीधी चुनौती मिल रही है।

गौड़ाबौराम: यहां से एनडीए प्रत्याशी के रूप में कोरोना से दिवंगत एमएलसी सुनील सिंह की बहू स्वर्णा सिंह मैदान में हैं। वहीं, आरजेडी प्रत्याशी के रूप में मो. अफजल अली, एलजेपी प्रत्याशी के रूप में राजीव ठाकुर अपनी जीत के लिए एड़ी चोटी एक कर रहे हैं। पूर्व विधायक डाॅ. इजहार अहमद निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी के तौर पर यहां से एक बार फिर से जीत तलाश रहे हैं।

हायाघाट: आरजेडी के टिकट पर भोला यादव मैदान में हैं। वे बहादुरपुर सीट छोड़कर यहां से किस्मत आजमा रहे हैं। एनडीए की ओर से भाजपा प्रत्याशी डॉ. रामचंद्र प्रसाद अपनी जीत तलाश रहे हैं। यहां से पिछले विधानसभा चुनाव में जेडीयू के टिकट पर अमरनाथ गामी चुनाव जीते थे, लेकिन पार्टी बदलकर वे दरभंगा शहर पहुंच गए हैं। यहां से कुल 10 प्रत्याशी मैदान में हैं।

