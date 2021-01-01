पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लूट:बदमाशों ने फायरिंग कर व्यवसायी से लूट लिया बैग

दरभंगा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एक बाइक पर तीन की संख्या में थे बदमाश

दरभंगा-कमतौल बसैठा (एसएच-75) रोड में शुक्रवार की शाम साढ़े छह बजे के करीब कमतौल कॉलेज से थोड़ा आगे बालू सीमेंट के विक्रेता जाले थाना क्षेत्र के मुरैठा गांव निवासी लक्ष्मी ट्रेडर्स की दुकान में बाइक सवार तीन अपराधियों ने ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग करते हुए विक्रेता संजीव कुमार के हाथ से एक बैग छीनकर फरार हो गए। इस दौरान अपराधी बिना नंबर प्लेट की नई पल्सर बाइक से आए थे। वह बाइक ले नहीं जा सके। सूचना मिलते ही कमतौल थानाध्यक्ष सरवर आलम आनन-फानन में घटना स्थल पर पहुंचे।

स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि अपराधियों ने ताबड़तोड़ करीब एक दर्जन फायर किया। इस दौरान संजीव कुमार अपराधियों से बहुत जूझे। लेकिन ताबड़तोड़ हमले में वे जख्मी हो गए। उन्हें इलाज के लिए फौरन जाले रेफरल अस्पताल में भेजा गया। इधर घटना स्थल से पांच गोली का खोखा भी पुलिस ने बरामद किया। अपराधियों ने घटना को अंजाम देकर पैदल ही बगीचे में अंधकार का लाभ उठाते फरार हो गए। बैग में कितने रुपए थे, उसका खुलासा अभी नहीं हो सका है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser