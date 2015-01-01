पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चारा वितरण का कार्यक्रम:गोपाष्टमी पर मिथिला संकीर्तन मंडली ने किया गौ माता का पूजन, उनके लिए चारे भी बांटे

दरभंगा3 घंटे पहले
  • शहर के मिर्जापुर स्थित गोशाला में हुआ कार्यक्रम, लोगों ने गोशाले की मौजूदा स्थिति पर जताई चिंता

गोपाष्टमी के शुभ अवसर पर शहर के मिर्जापुर स्थित गौशाला में मिथिला संकीर्तन मंडली की ओर से गौ माता पूजन सह गौ माता के लिए चारा वितरण का कार्यक्रम रविवार को किया गया। कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता करते हुए ब्रह्मर्षि विकास संस्थान के सचिव समाजसेवी सह भाजपा नेता संजीत कुमार ठाकुर ने कहा कि संपूर्ण मिथिलांचल के लिए गर्व की बात है कि दरभंगा में सबसे बड़ा यह गौशाला परिसर है।

लेकिन समाज और प्रशासन की उदासीनता के चलते आज बहुत ही दयनीय स्थिति इसकी है। इसमें हम समाज और प्रशासन को दोनों को समान रूप से दोषी मानते हैं। गौ माता के शरीर में हिंदू सनातन धर्म के अनुसार सारे देवी देवता का निवास स्थान है।

माना जाता है कि गौमाता जहां रहती है, वहां सारा धाम, तीर्थ स्थल, सारे देवी देवता वहां निवास करते हैं। बड़े ही दुख के साथ कहना पड़ रहा है कि आज संपूर्ण विश्व में सबसे दयनीय स्थिति गौ माता की ही है। बड़े-बड़े विदेशी कंपनी भारतीय देसी गाय के नाम पर जर्सी गाय का व्यापार का जाल पूरे विश्व में बना लिए हुए हैं। जिस कारण गौ माता पर से आज के युवाओं का विश्वास उठता जा रहा है।

जर्सी गाय के दूध गोबर और मूत्र में वैसा कोई भी औषधि रूप कहा जाए या विटामिन रूप से ऐसा कुछ भी नहीं पाया जाता है। वहीं, पर शुद्ध भारतीय देसी नस्ल की गाय के अंदर उसका गोमूत्र हो, गोबर हो और फिर दूध का तो क्या कहना तीनों चीज अमृत के समान है। अगर इस तीनों चीज का संरक्षण और संवर्धन किया जाए तो आज भी पूर्ण विश्वास के साथ कह सकता हूं कि अभी जिस तरह की वैश्विक आपदा कोरोना महामारी के चलते पूरे विश्व में छाई है।

सारा चीज का निराकरण भारतीय देसी नस्ल के गाय के गौमूत्र से ही हो जाएगा। उन्होंने घोषणा की कि हम लोग शुद्ध रूप से भारतीय देसी नस्ल के गाय के संवर्धन के लिए एक टीम बनाए हैं।

इस कार्य में उन्होंने विशेष रूप से युवाओं को आगे आने का आह्वान किया। मिथिला संकीर्तन मंडली के कोषाध्यक्ष सब बैंक कर्मी शैलेंद्र कुमार पांडे ने कहा कि हमारी संस्था भारतीय देसी नस्ल के गौ के सेवा के लिए इसका गठन किया गया है। इस अवसर पर भाजपा के दरभंगा सदर के नेता बैजनाथ यादव, श्याम भारद्वाज, भैरव कुमार झा, मुरली झा, वरिष्ठ समाजसेवी अरुण कुमार झा, मिथिला संकीर्तन मंडली के सचिव रंजीत कुमार भारद्वाज, अखिलेश कुमार झा आदि भी थे।

