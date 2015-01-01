पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मनाया गया उत्सव:लोहिया चौक और मनीगाछी में एक साथ मनी दिवाली व होली, राजग की सरकार बनने पर मनाया गया उत्सव

दरभंगा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विधायक जीवेश कुमार और रामप्रीत पासवान के मैथिली में मंत्री पद की शपथ लेने पर हर्ष जताया

शहर से लेकर गांव तक मंगलवार को राजग समर्थकों ने कही होली तो कही दीपावली मनाकर अपने खुशी का इजहार किया। शहर में लोहिया चौक पर शाम राजग गठबंधन की सरकार बनने पर राज्य में 7वीं बार नीतीश कुमार के मुख्यमंत्री बनने पर हर्ष जताया गया। वहीं तारकिशोर प्रसाद एवं रेणु देवी के उपमुख्यमंत्री, मिथिला क्षेत्र से विधायक जीवेश कुमार, विधायक रामप्रीत पासवान के मंत्री पद की शपथ मैथिली में लेने के उपलक्ष्य में जिला उपाध्यक्ष पिछड़ा मोर्चा श्रवण महतो के नेतृत्व में कार्यकर्ताओं ने लड्डू मिठाई, अबीर-गुलाल एवं आतिशबाजी की।

सभी कार्यकर्ताओं ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदीजी, मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार, गृह मंत्री अमित शाहजी, राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा, प्रदेश अध्यक्ष संजय जायसवाल, बिहार प्रभारी देवेन्द्र फडणवीस, भूपेन्द्र यादव के प्रति आभार प्रकट किया। इस उत्सव में आदित्य नारायण ‘मन्ना’, पूर्व नगर अध्यक्ष विकास चौधरी, श्रवण महतो, राकेश कुमार मिथुन, पार्षद अशोक साह, आशुतोष कुमार, संजीव राऊत ‘धर्मवीर’, वेंकटेश झा, बबलू पंजियार, राजकुमार साह, संतोष सिंह, संजय साहनी, विनोद महतो, शंभु साह, सौरभ सांडिल्य, मोहन साह, प्रेम कुमार भी थे।

लोगों ने मिठाई, गुलाल बांटकर मनाई खुशी मनीगाछी प्रखंड में भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने राजग की सरकार बनने पर और दरभंगा जिला से भाजपा विधायक जीवेश मिश्रा के मंत्री बनाए जाने पर बधाई व शुभकामना देते हुए लोगों ने मिठाई, गुलाल बांटकर और फटाका छोड़कर अपना उत्सव और खुशियां मनाई है। इसका नेतृत्व चंदन झा राहुल, अरुण कुमार, मुरारी मोहन, पवन कुमार, राकेश कुमार, विशन देव, हृदय नारायण, बहुत उत्साहित मनीगाछी के भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने एक साथ दिवाली और होली मनाकर खुशी का इजहार किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें