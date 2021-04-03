पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिले से जाएंगे लोग:उज्जैन में होगा सवर्ण मोर्चा का राष्ट्रीय अधिवेशन

दरभंगाएक घंटा पहले
अखिल भारतीय सवर्ण मोर्चा का अगला राष्ट्रीय अधिवेशन महाकाल की नगरी उज्जैन मध्यप्रदेश में चौदह फरवरी को आयोजित किया गया है। जिसमें देशभर के सवर्ण मोर्चा के कार्यकर्ता पदाधिकारी और बुद्धिजीवी शामिल होंगे। यह जानकारी देते हुए मोर्चा के राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता डॉ.राम किशोर चौधरी ने कहा कि देशभर के गरीब लाचार व बेरोजगार आवास विहीन भूमिहीन सवर्णों के विकास की योजनाओं को आधारभूत करने के लिए आवाज बुलंद की जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि भारतीय सवर्ण समाज के सबसे अग्रणी नेता व मोर्चा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष संजीव कुमार सिंह के नेतृत्व में यह राष्ट्रीय अधिवेशन आयोजित है। सवर्ण मोर्चा केन्द्र व राज्यों के बजट में भी अन्य सभी वर्गों की तरह सवर्ण समाज के मूलभूत विकास का लिए अलग से सवर्ण हिस्सेदारी की मांग को भी आगामी राष्ट्रीय अधिवेशन में मजबूती से उठाएगा।

