रजल्ट:10 में 9 सीटों पर एनडीए जीता

दरभंगाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले की 10 सीटों में से भाजपा को 4, जदयू को 3, वीआईपी को 2 एवं आरजेडी को 1 सीट पर मिली जीत

जिले की 10 विधानसभा सीटों में से 9 पर एनडीए गठबंधन ने जीत दर्ज कर बेहतर प्रदर्शन किया है। वहीं महागठबंधन को 1 सीट पर ही संतोष करना पड़ा। राजद को मात्र एक सीट मिली। कांग्रेस का खाता भी नहीं खुला। वहीं भाजपा से हाथ मिलाने से वीआईपी पार्टी फायदे में रही। उसे 2 सीट मिली। इस प्रकार भाजपा को 4, जदयू को 3, वीआईपी को 2 एवं आरजेडी को 1 सीट मिली। भाजपा ने दरभंगा, हायाघाट, केवटी व जाले, जदयू ने बहादुरपुर, बेनीपुर व कुशेश्वरस्थान, वीआईपी ने गौड़ाबौराम व अलीनगर और राजद ने मात्र एक सीट दरभंगा ग्रामीण से जीत दर्ज की। दरभंगा शहरी सीट से भाजपा के संजय सरावगी ने राजद के अमरनाथ गामी, दरभंगा ग्रामीण से राजद के ललित यादव ने जदयू के डॉ. फराज फातमी, बहादुरपुर से जदयू के मदन सहनी ने राजद के आरके चौधरी, हायाघाट से भाजपा के डॉ. रामचंद्र प्रसाद ने राजद के भोला यादव, केवटी से भाजपा के डॉ. मुरारी मोहन झा ने राजद के अब्दुल बारी सिद्दीकी को पराजित किया। वहीं जाले के भाजपा के जीवेश कुमार ने कांग्रेस के डॉ. मस्कूर अहमद उस्मानी, बेनीपुर से जदयू के डाॅ. विनय कुमार चौधरी ने कांग्रेस के मिथिलेश चौधरी, अलीनगर से वीआईपी पार्टी के मिश्री लाल यादव ने राजद के विनोद मिश्र, गौड़ाबौराम सीट से वीआईपी की स्वर्णा सिंह ने कांग्रेस के अफजल अली एवं कुशेश्वस्थान विधानसभा सीट से जदयू के शशि भूषण हजारी ने कांग्रेस के अशोक राम को हराया। चुनाव परिणामों को देखा जाए तो 2015 की तुलना में बीजेपी को 2 सीट की बढ़त मिली। वहीं जदयू को 1 सीट की हानि, राजद को 3 सीट की हानि हुई एवं वीआईपी को पहली बार दो सीट मिली।

मीडिया केंद्र में जीते प्रत्याशियों ने जाना सूबे का चुनाव परिणाम
बाजार समिति मतगणना केन्द्र पर जीत के करीब पहुंचने के बाद परिणाम की घोषणा शेष रहने के बीच बिहार का हाल जानने टीवी देखने पहुंचे विधायक संजय सरावगी और विधायक विनय कुमार चौधरी। दोनों ने मीडिया से मिलने के बाद वहां बैठकर कुछ समय विभिन्न चैनलों को देखा और बिहार का रिजल्ट जाने को बेताब नजर आए।

आईजी के कहने पर केंद्र पर मौजूद लोगों ने पहना मास्क
बाजार समिति मतगणना केन्द्र पर सुरक्षा-व्यवस्था का जायजा लेने पहुंचे आईजी अजिताभ कुमार ने बिना मास्क पहने लोगों और पुलिस कर्मियों को देख उन्होंने मास्क पहनने की सलाह दी। वहां पहुंचे सिटी एसपी अशोक कुमार प्रसाद से कहा, इसे देखें और पालन कराएं। हालांकि आईजी के इस बात को सुनने के बाद कई मीडिया कर्मी, पुलिस व प्रत्याशियों के समर्थक मास्क पहन लिए।

दोनों मतगणना केंद्रों पर सुरक्षा की रही चाक-चौबंद व्यवस्था

बाजार समिति मतगणना केन्द्र के अन्दर और बाहर सुरक्षा की कड़ी व्यवस्था रही। रक्षित डीएसपी जगतानंद ठाकुर, बेनीपुर एसडीपीओ उमेश्वर चौधरी, वरीय इंस्पेक्टर सुबोध चौधरी सहित पुलिस अधिकारी गश्त करते नजर आए। एनएच 57 पर बाजार समिति मोड़ के निकट सदर एसडीपीओ अनोज कुमार ने कई बार भीड़ को संभाला।

