लोजपा की सभा:प्रधानमंत्री के साथ लगातार झूठ बोल रहे हैं नीतीश कुमार : चिराग

दरभंगा2 घंटे पहले
  • गौड़ाबौराम, बेनीपुर व नेहरा में हुई लोजपा की सभा

जिले के गौड़ाबौराम, बेनीपुर, नेहरा हाई स्कूल एवं कुशेश्वरस्थान में लोजपा नेता चिराग पासवान ने गुरुवार को चुनावी सभा को संबोधित किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने कहा कि नीतीश कुमार प्रधानमंत्री के साथ लगातार झूठ बोल रहे हैं। क्या हर गांव में नली गली, सड़क निर्माण हुआ है। हर घर में नल का जल लगा है। लोगों ने शोर के साथ कहा कि नहीं। मुख्यमंत्री ने शराबबंदी के नाम पर होम डिलीवरी शुरू करवा दी है। तस्करी का पैसा सीधा नीतीश कुमार के पास जाता है। इसकी जांच होनी चाहिए। नारी स्वाभिमान की सशक्त प्रतीक मां सीता को बताते हुए कहा कि राम सीता के बिना अधूरे हैं। जिस तरह अयोध्या में भव्य राम मंदिर का निर्माण हो रहा है, ठीक वैसा ही सीता माता का मंदिर का निर्माण उनके जन्म स्थल सीतामढ़ी में होगा।

ऐसी धरोहर को पर्यटक स्थल के रूप में विकसित कर बिहार में रोजगार के बनाए जा सकते हैं। चिराग पासवान ने यह भी कहा कि यदि लोजपा की सरकार बनेगी तो सात निश्चय योजना की जांच कराकर दोषी होने पर मुख्यमंत्री को जेल भेजेंगे। चिराग पासवान ने जिले के चारों सभाओं में सरकार एवं पूर्व सरकार को कदम-कदम पर घेरा। इस दौरान उन्होंने पूर्व की सरकारों के बारे में यह भी कहा कि राज्य का 15 साल जंगलराज और उसके बाद का 15 साल कुशासन में बीता। ऐसे शासनों से मुक्ति का वक्त आ गया है।

मुंगेर गोली कांड का मुख्यमंत्री को जनता को देना होगा जवाब

चिराग पासवान ने यह भी कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री जातिवाद करते हैं। मुंगेर में मुख्यमंत्री के इशारे पर ही गोलियां चलीं, जिसका जवाब उन्हें देना होगा। यह सवाल जनता का है। उन्होंने कहा कि बिहार फर्स्ट, बिहारी फर्स्ट के तर्ज पर बिहार का विकास करना है। पिछले 30 वर्षों में शिक्षा की बदहाली एवं भ्रष्टाचारी प्रशासन की जिम्मेवारी तय होनी चाहिए। बिहार की जनता को रोजगार चाहिए। सिर्फ बात बनाने से न तो गरीबी मिटेगी और न विकास होगा।

कुशेश्वरस्थान शिवमंदिर समेत धार्मिक स्थलों का होगा विकास

पटना साहिब, पटन देवी मंदिर, कुशेश्वरस्थान शिवमंदिर सहित बिहार के अन्य धार्मिक स्थलों का विकास कर पर्यटन स्थल बनाएंगे। कुशेश्वरस्थान की सभा को रमेश पासवान, अमरजीत यादव, सुरेन्दर राय, पूनम कुमारी, सिहेश्वर महतो आदि ने सं‍बोधित किया। अध्यक्षता लोजपा प्रखंड अध्यक्ष गणेश प्रसाद व संचालन रामकुमार यादव ने किया। मौके पर रामकुमार राय, भोला मुखिया, महेश पासवान, रूकेश राय आदि उपस्थित थे।

