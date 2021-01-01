पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तारी:सड़क पर बेवजह घूमने वालों की खैर नहीं, छह गिरफ्तार, अपहृता बरामद

दरभंगा2 घंटे पहले
  • पुलिस ने देसी व विदेशी शराब जब्त की, पैंथर मोबाइल की कार्रवाई शुरू

शराब, मादक पदार्थ की बिक्री-परिवहन, निर्माण व उपभोग पर पूर्णतः अंकुश लगाने के लिए पुलिस की छापेमारी अभियान तेज कर दी गई है। वहीं, अब शहर में उचक्कों व लफंगों की फौज के लिए शुक्रवार की शाम से पैंथर बाइक मोबाइल पुलिसिंग को कार्रवाई के मद्देनजर एसएसपी बाबू राम ने हिदायत दी है।  विश्वविद्यालय थाना के इंस्पेक्टर इंचार्ज सत्य प्रकाश झा ने स्टेशन रोड पर नशे की हालत में मारपीट करते चार लोगों को पकड़ा है। वहीं, उन्होंने कांड (47/21) दर्ज कर धारा-37(सी) बिहार मद्य निषेध एवं उत्पाद अधिनियम 2016 के अन्तर्गत प्राथमिकी नामजद अभियुक्त गांधी नगर सदर थाना क्षेत्र के मनोज ठाकुर, नगर थाना क्षेत्र के दिग्घी पश्चिम निवासी रंजन झा, तरूण ठाकुर और प्रोफेसर कॉलोनी के संजीत कुमार मंडल को नशे के हालत में रेलवे स्टेशन के पास घूमते हुए गिरफ्तार किया गया है। वहीं, इस क्रम में बहेड़ा थाना की पुलिस ने बिहार मद्य निषेध एवं उत्पाद अधिनियम के तहत महादेव गांव निवासी रामगुलाम पासवान की पत्नी नामजद अभियुक्त शीला देवी को गिरफ्तार किया गया है।

इनके घर से 3 लीटर चुलाई देसी शराब एवं 30 लीटर गुड़ का अर्द्ध निर्मित घोल बरामद किया गया है। वहीं, विवि थाना की पुलिस ने कटहलवाड़ी मोहल्ला निवासी राहुल कुमार एवं हायाघाट के कोहरा गांव निवासी सुधीर यादव को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। पुलिस ने दप्रस 109 में पकड़ी है। यह मटगश्ती करते पकड़े गए हैं। उधर 6 जनवरी को अपहृत हुई केवटी थाना क्षेत्र के डोमे धुरिया गांव निवासी अपहृता को लहेरियासराय थाना परिसर से बरामद किया गया है। वाहन चेकिंग में अभियान चलाकर पुलिस कर्मियों की ओर से 117 वाहनों से 73,000 रुपए का चालान काटा गया हैै। उधर बिना मास्क पहनें 83 लोगों से चालान काटकर 4,150 रुपए राशि जुर्माना लिया गया है।

