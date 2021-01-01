पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पैक्स चुनाव:सिंहवाड़ा उत्तरी व टेकटार समेत 9 पैक्साें के चुनाव के लिए आज से हाेगा नामांकन, सभी तैयारियां पूरी

दरभंगा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 2 फरवरी तक भरा जाएगा नामांकन पत्र, 35 मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए, 13903 मतदाता डालेंगे वोट

राज्य निर्वाचन प्राधिकार की ओर से जारी अधिसूचना के अनुसार पैक्स चुनाव का कार्यक्रम घोषित होने के बाद चुनाव की तैयारी पूरी कर ली गई है। निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी सह बीडीओ शशिप्रकाश ने बताया कि सिंहवाड़ा में नौ पैक्सों में निर्वाचन की तैयारी पूरी कर ली गई है। अधिसूचना के अनुसार तय कार्यक्रम के तहत 30 जनवरी से लेकर 2 फरवरी तक उम्मीदवार अपना नामांकन दाखिल कर पाएंगे। सुबह 11 से अपराहन तीन बजे तक नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किया जाएगा। तीन और चार फरवरी को नामांकन पत्रों की जांच होगी।

छह फरवरी को उम्मीदवार अपना नामांकन पत्र वापस ले पाएंगे और उसी दिन उम्मीदवारों को चुनाव चिह्न आवंटित किया जाएगा। 15 फरवरी की सुबह 6.30 से शाम 4.30 बजे तक मतदान होगा। उसी दिन मतगणना की जाएगी। पूरी निर्वाचन प्रक्रिया 17 फरवरी तक पूरी कर ली जाएगी। बीसीओ मिथिलेश कुमार ने बताया कि अस्थुआ,भराठी,हरिहरपुर पश्चिमी, कटका, निस्ता, सढ़वाड़ा,रामपुरा, सिंहवाड़ा उत्तरी व टेकटार पैक्स चुनाव के लिए 35 मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। जिनमें 13903 पैक्स मतदाता अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करेंगे। बताते चलें कि नौ पैक्स में कुल 108 पदों के लिए मतदान होना है। जिसमें प्रत्येक पैक्स में एक अध्यक्ष व 11 सदस्यों के पद के लिए चुनाव होगा।

किरतपुर की चार पंचायतों में पैक्स चुनाव काे लेकर नामांकन अाज से, नाम वापसी 6 को

प्रखंड की चार पंचायत झगरूआ, रसियारी पौनी, कुबोल ढंगा, जमालपुर पंचायत में पैक्स चुनाव को लेकर शनिवार से नामांकन की प्रक्रिया हाेगी। नामांकन 2 फरवरी तक हाेगा। स्क्रूटनी 3और 4 फरवरी काे एवं नाम वापसी 6 फरवरी काे लिया जाएगा। इसकाे लेकर सारी प्रशासनिक तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई है। नामांकन बीडीओ सह निर्वाची पदाधिकारी के समक्ष किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में इजराइली दूतावास के पास ब्लास्ट, आज गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर पहुंचेंगे किसान और अगले साल GDP में 11% ग्रोथ की उम्मीद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser