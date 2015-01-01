पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एडमिशन:इग्नू के जुलाई सत्र में नामांकन अब 15 तक

दरभंगाएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • सीबीसीएस पद्धति से स्नातक में ले सकते एडमिशन

इंदिरा गांधी राष्ट्रीय मुक्त विश्वविद्यालय में जुलाई 2020 सत्र के लिए सेमेस्टर वाइज कार्यक्रमों को छोड़कर सभी कार्यक्रमों में ऑनलाइन नामांकन की अंतिम तिथि विस्तारित कर 15 नवंबर कर दी है। इग्नू के क्षेत्रीय निदेशक डॉ. एसएस सिंह ने बताया कि विश्वविद्यालय अनुदान आयोग के निर्देशों के अनुपालन करते हुए तिथि विस्तार की गई है। इग्नू में नामांकन ऑनलाइन होता है। जिसके लिए इग्नू की मुख्य वेबसाइट डब्ल्यू डब्ल्यू डब्ल्यू डॉट आईजीएवओयू डॉट एसी डॉट इन पर जाकर नामांकन संबंधी सारी जानकारी छात्र प्राप्त कर सकते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि ऑनलाइन नामांकन वर्तमान में कोविड-19 महामारी में छात्रों के लिए वरदान साबित हो रहा है।

ऑनलाइन नामांकन की प्रक्रिया होने के कारण अभ्यर्थियों को क्षेत्रीय केंद्र या अध्ययन केंद्र आने की आवश्यकता नहीं होती। क्षेत्रीय केंद्र दरभंगा के अंतर्गत 10 जनपद के छात्र विभिन्न पाठ्यक्रमों में अपने निकटतम अध्ययन केंद्र के लिए आवेदन कर सकते हैं। इच्छुक छात्र-छात्राएं एक वर्षीय डिप्लोमा, तीन वर्षीय स्नातक एवं दो वर्षीय पीजी पाठ्यक्रमों में ऑनलाइन नामांकन ले सकते हैं। वेश के लिए छात्र को वेबसाइट पर पंजीकृत करवाना होगा : इग्नू ने यूजीसी के आदेशों के अनुसार सीबीसीएस पद्धति पर आधारित स्नातक पाठ्यक्रमों के साथ-साथ ऑनर्स विषयों में स्नातक का प्रावधान भी रखा है। ऑनर्स विषय से स्नातक का लाभ उन अभ्यर्थियों को मिलेगा जो किसी विषय का चयन कर उस पर गहन अध्ययन करना चाहते हैं।

