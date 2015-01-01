पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रजल्ट:एक भी मुस्लिम उम्मीदवार इस बार जीत नहीं पाए

दरभंगा3 घंटे पहले
  •

दरभंगा जिले के विधानसभा चुनाव में पहली बार एक भी मुस्लिम प्रत्याशी जीत नहीं पाए। 2015 के चुनाव में राजद से अब्दुलबारी सिद्दीकी और केवटी से डॉ. फराज फातमी विधायक बने। 2010 के चुनाव में राजद के अब्दुल बारी सिद्दीकी और गौड़ाबौराम से जदयू के डॉ. इजहार अहमद ने जीत हासिल की थी। 2005 में भी जाले से लेफ्ट के कद्दावर नेता अब्दुसस्लाम और अब्दुल बारी सिद्दिकी विजयी हुए। वर्ष 2020 में दरभंगा जिले से 3 विधान सभा सीट से मुस्लिम चेहरा मैदान में ताल ठोक रहे थे। अब्दुल बारी सिद्दीकी अलीनगर से इस बार केवटी विधानसभा क्षेत्र से चुनाव लड़े। बावजूद उन्हें हार का सामना करना पड़ा। केवटी से राजद के विधायक रहे डॉ. फराज फातमी ने राजद छोड़कर जदयू की दामन थाम ली। जदयू ने उन्हें दरभंगा ग्रामीण क्षेत्र से खड़ा किया। वे जदयू के कद्दावर नेता पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री मो. अली अशरफ फातमी के पुत्र हैं। बावजूद वे जीत नहीं पाए। गौड़ाबौराम से राजद की ओर से अफजल अली चुनावी मैदान में ताल ठोक रहे थे। उन्हें भी पहली बार चुनावी मैदान में ताल ठोकने वाली वीआईपी की स्वर्णा सिंह से मात खानी पड़ी। वहीं कांग्रेस की टिकट पर जाले से पहली बार चुनावी मैदान में डॉ. मशकूर अहमद उस्मानी का सामना बीजेपी के विधायक जीवेश कुमार से हुआ।

