लाइफ सर्टिफिकेट:अब घर बैठे ही रिटायर्ड कर्मचारी प्राप्त कर सकेंगे अपना लाइफ सर्टिफिकेट

दरभंगा5 घंटे पहले
  • पेंशनर्स की सुविधा के लिए डाक विभाग चला रहा है विशेष अभियान

डाक अधीक्षक उमेश चंद्र प्रसाद ने बताया कि सरकारी सेवा अथवा प्राइवेट सेवा से रिटायर्ड कर्मचारी जिन्हें पेंशन प्राप्त होती है, उन्हें प्रत्येक वर्ष नवंबर से दिसंबर महीने में अपने जीवित होने के प्रमाण स्वरूप लाइफ सर्टिफिकेट जमा करना पड़ता है। इस सर्टिफिकेट को निर्गत कराने के लिए उन्हें बैंक का चक्कर लगाना पड़ता है। इसमें विभिन्न तरह की कठिनाइयों का उनको सामना करना पड़ता है, किंतु अब उन्हें बैंक जाने की कोई जरूरत नहीं है। डाक विभाग अब आईपीपीबी के माध्यम से सभी शाखा डाकघर में केवल आधार प्रमाण के बायोमेट्रिक सिस्टम के साथ यह सुविधा दे रही है।

जिससे पेंशनर्स अपने जीवन को प्रमाणित कर सकते है और बिना रुकावट के अपना पेंशन पा सकते हैं। श्री प्रसाद ने बताया कि एक नई योजना के तहत डाक विभाग बुजुर्ग पेंशनरों के लिए जीवन प्रमाण पत्र जमा करने की प्रणाली को सहज बनाने के लिए पोस्ट ऑफिस द्वारा डिजिटल लाइफ सर्टिफिकेट बनाने की सुविधा उपलब्ध करा रही है। इस सुविधा के तहत कोई भी पेंशन धारी व्यक्ति अपने नजदीक के डाकघर से संपर्क कर जानकारी ले सकते हैं।

पेंशनर्स अपने निकटतम डाकघर से यह सुविधा ले सकेंगे

आगामी बुधवार दिनांक बुधवार को डाक विभाग एक विशेष अभियान चला रहा हैं। जिसमें हर एक गांव में रह रहे पेंशनर्स अपने निकटतम डाकघर से यह सुविधा प्राप्त कर सकेंगे। डाकघर के कर्मचारी घर-घर पहुंच कर भी अपने डिवाइस से पेंशनर्स को लाइफ सर्टिफिकेट जमा करने की सुविधा प्रदान करेंगे। उन्होंने सभी पेंशन धारी बुजुर्गों से डाक विभाग के इस सेवा का लाभ लेने के लिए अपील किए है।

