चुनाव की तैयारी:वोटरों को जागरूक करने के लिए अधिकारियों ने निकाला पैदल मार्च, छात्रों ने भी लिया हिस्सा

दरभंगा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गृह सचिव, शिक्षा सचिव, आईजी, आयुक्त व डीएम ने की अभियान की शुरुआत

जिला के 5 विधानसभा क्षेत्र कुशेश्वरस्थान (अ.जा.), गौड़ाबौराम, बेनीपुर, अलीनगर एवं दरभंगा ग्रामीण विधानसभा क्षेत्र में मतदान दूसरे चरण में 3 नवंबर को तथा तृतीय चरण में दरभंगा शहर, हायाघाट, बहादुरपुर, केवटी एवं जाले विधानसभा निर्वाचन क्षेत्र में 7 नवंबर को मतदान होना है। जिले के मतदाताओं को अपने घरों से निकलकर मतदान करने के उद्देश्य से जागरूक करने के लिए स्वीप कोषांग द्वारा एलएनएमयू के परिसर में अपर मुख्य सचिव गृह विभाग आमिर सुबहानी, शिक्षा विभाग के प्रधान सचिव संजय कुमार, आईजी अन्वेषण एके अंबेडकर, आयुक्त मयंक वरबड़े एवं डीएम डॉ. त्यागराजन एसएम ने हस्ताक्षर अभियान की शुरुआत की। इस अवसर पर उपस्थित पदाधिकारियों ने गुब्बारा उड़ाकर जिले के मतदाताओं को मतदान करने का संदेश दिया। स्वीप कार्यक्रम के अंतर्गत जिला के मतदाताओं को मतदान के दिन अपने घरों से निकलकर मतदान केंद्रों पर जाकर मतदान करने के लिए जागरूक करने के उद्देश्य से डीडीसी तनय सुल्तानिया के नेतृत्व में जिले के आला अधिकारियों सहित सभी पदाधिकारियों ने दरभंगा समाहरणालय परिसर से लोहिया चौक होते हुए जिला स्कूल तक पैदल मार्च भी निकाला। पैदल मार्च में स्काउट गाइड एवं एनसीसी के छात्रों ने छोड़ कर अपने सारे काम पहले चलो करें मतदान व मास्क पहन के जाना है अपना मतदान करना है जैसे नारे लगा लोगों को जागरूक किया।

कुशेश्वरस्थान एवं गौड़ाबौराम में सुबह के 7 बजे से 4 बजे तक हो सकेगा मतदान
कार्यक्रम का संचालन करते हुए डीपीआरओ नागेंद्र कुमार गुप्ता ने कहा कि स्वीप अभियान के अंतर्गत विभिन्न कार्यक्रमों के जरिए लगातार जिले के मतदाताओं को जागरूक किया जा रहा है। कुशेश्वरस्थान एवं गौड़ाबौराम विधानसभा निर्वाचन क्षेत्र में मतदान 7 बजे सुबह से 4 बजे से अपराह्न तक ही कराया जाएगा। इसके अतिरिक्त सभी आठ विधानसभा निर्वाचन क्षेत्र में मतदान पूर्वाह्न 7 बजे से 6 बजे शाम तक कराया जाएगा। इस बार कोविड-19 के कारण मतदान की अवधि 1 घंटा बढ़ा दी गई है।

स्वीप कोषांग के कार्यक्रम में ये अधिकारी भी हुए शामिल
मौके पर जिला के स्वीप आइकॉन मणिकांत झा, आईसीडीएस डीपीओ अलका आम्रपाली डीएसओ अजय कुमार, उप निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी पुष्कर कुमार, एडीएम आलोक राज, मो. रिजवान अहमद, शंभू प्रसाद यादव, संजय कुमार देव कन्हैया, सुधांशु तिवारी, श्याम किशोर पांडेय, राम नंदन माझी, जयकांत यादव, परमानंद यादव आदि मौजूद थे।

सभी मतदाता अपने-अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करें
जिला स्कूल के प्रांगण में डीडीसी ने कहा कि कार्यक्रम का मुख्य उद्देश्य दरभंगा जिला के मतदाताओं को मतदान के लिए जागरूक करना है। कोविड -19 के दौरान विश्व में पहला चुनाव किया जा रहा है और इसके लिए कोविड -19 के गाइडलाइन का भी अनुपालन कराना एक चुनौती है। इसके लिए जिला प्रशासन द्वारा सभी प्रकार की तैयारियां की गई हैं। सभी मतदान केंद्रों को सेनेटाइज किया जाएगा, मतदाताओं की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग की जाएगी, इसके साथ-साथ प्रवेश द्वार पर इंफ्रारेड थर्मामीटर से उनके तापमान की जांच की जाएगी। मतदाताओं को ईवीएम का बटन दबाने के लिए ग्लब्स दिया जाएगा।

