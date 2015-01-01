पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:नशेड़ियों के बीच झड़प व चाकूबाजी में एक जख्मी, देर रात पुलिस ने मामले के लाइनर को दबोचा

दरभंगा3 घंटे पहले
कोतवाली ओपी क्षेत्र के खनका चौक नागमंदिर के निकट शनिवार की देर शाम नशेड़ियों के बीच झड़प के दौरान हुई मारपीट और चाकूबाजी के दौरान स्व. कैलाश राय का पुत्र टिक्कू राय जख्मी हो गया। उसके पेट में चाकू मारकर गंभीर रूप से जख्मी कर दिया गया।

उसकी हालत गंभीर बनी है और डीएमसीएच में इलाजरत है। उधर उसके भाई के कहने पर मामले में तीन लोगों को पुलिस आरोपी किया है। जबकि पूर्व से दागी रहे पुटि्टया उर्फ पिट्‌टू राय को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। उसकी गिरफ्तारी नगर थाना की पुलिस के सहयोग से लहेरियासराय थानाध्यक्ष, कोतवाली ओपी अध्यक्ष ने की है।

वहीं, डीएमसीएच और जख्मी के मोहल्ले में एसडीपीओ अनोज कुमार भी रात में ही पहुंचे और दो अन्य की गिरफ्तारी का आदेश दिया। पुलिस सूत्रों ने बताया कि पिट्टू राय इस मामले में लाइनर का काम किया है। वहीं, मो. अजमत और मो. सद्दाम ने घटना अंजाम दिया है। इसकी पुष्टि कोतवाली ओपी अध्यक्ष विपिन कुमार ने की है।

