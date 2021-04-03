पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:एक तिहाई कैंसर रोगियों को बचाया जा सकता है

दरभंगाएक घंटा पहले
  • विश्व कैंसर दिवस के अवसर पर स्वामी विवेकानंद कैंसर अस्पताल में कार्यक्रम आयोजित

विश्व कैंसर दिवस के अवसर पर स्वामी विवेकानंद कैंसर अस्पताल में दीप प्रज्वलित कर कैंसर जागरुकता अभियान का प्रारंभ करते हुए अस्पताल के संस्थापक डॉ अशोक कुमार सिंह ने कहा कि प्रतिवर्ष कैंसर के 19 मिलियन नए केस आते हैं, जिसमें से 9.6 मिलियन की मृत्यु कैंसर से हो जाती है, इसमें से तंबाकू के सेवन करने वाले 33 प्रतिशत होते हैं। लगभग दो तिहाई मरीज एडवांस स्टेज में हॉस्पिटल आते हैं। जबकि कैंसर जागरूकता एवं प्रारंभिक अवस्था में कैंसर की पहचान से एक तिहाई कैंसर रोगियों को बचाया जा सकता है। अस्पताल के रेडिएशन विशेषज्ञ डॉ. सूर्यकांत आचार्य ने बताया कि मिथिलांचल में सबसे ज़्यादा लगभग 30 प्रतिशत मुंह के, 20 प्रतिशत पित्ताशय की थैली के एवं 10-10 प्रतिशत स्तन व गर्भाश्य के कैंसर के राेगी हैं। डॉ किशोर कुमार राय ने कैंसर में सर्जरी की उपयोगिता को विस्तार से समझाया। अभियान को डिप्टी मेडिकल सुपरिटेंडेंट डाॅ. अमरेंद्र कुमार खरगा, डाॅ.नागमणि वर्मा, डाॅ. सद्दाफ खान आदि ने इस माैके पर अपने विचार रखे।

अखिल भारतीय मारवाड़ी महिला सम्मेलन ने कैंसर अस्पताल को कीमो के लिए दिए 21000 रुपए
अखिल भारतीय मारवाड़ी महिला सम्मेलन की दरभंगा शाखा की सदस्यों ने स्वामी विवेकानंद कैंसर अस्पताल में जाकर मरीजों के बीच फल और बिस्किट का वितरण किया। वहां के डॉक्टरों से वहां पर किस मरीज को क्या जरूरत है पूछकर जो मरीज काफी गरीब है उन्हें कीमो के लिए 21000 रुपए दिए। मौके पर शाखा अध्यक्ष किरण बूबना,सचिव जागृति केडिया ,वंदना बोहरा,नीलम जैन श्वेता लाठ , पिंकी गुप्ता,कविता टिबरेवाल, सुलोचना केडिया आदि उपस्थित थे। शाखा अध्यक्ष ने कहा कि बीमारी किसी को भी हो सकती है लेकिन जो निर्धन हैं, इनके लिए संस्था की ओर मदद की जाएगी।

