दुर्घटना:सड़क हादसे में रानीपुर और केवटी में एक-एक युवक की मौत, सड़क जाम

दरभंगा सदर/केवटी4 घंटे पहले
केवटी के खिरमा के समीप घटनास्थल पर जुटी भीड़।
  • रानीपुर पंजाबी ढाबा के पास देर शाम तक सड़क पर जमे हुए थे लोग

सदर थाना अंतर्गत दरभंगा-सकरी एनएच 57 पर रानीपुर पंजाबी ढाबा के समीप रविवार की शाम लगभग छह बजे एक तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने साइकिल सवार मजदूर को कुचल दिया। इससे उसकी मौत घटनास्थल पर ही हो गई। वह सोनहौन निवासी रामवार यादव के पुत्र रासबिहारी यादव था। इससे आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों व उसके परिजनों ने एनएच 57 जाम कर दिया है।

देर शाम साढ़े 8 बजे तक लोग सड़क जाम किए हुए हैं। उधर, स्थानीय लोगों के अनुसार साइकिल सवार मजदूर मजदूरी करके बाजार से अपने घर जा रहा था। इसी दौरान पीछे से अज्ञात तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने उसे धक्का मार दिया। जिसकी वजह से उसी मौत घटनास्थल पर ही हो गई।

केवटी| रविवार की देर शाम करीब 6:20 बजे सड़क दुर्घटना में एक युवक की मृत्यु हो गई। दरभंगा-केवटी-जयनगर पथ (एनएच 527 बी) में खिरमा-ननौरा के बीच थाना क्षेत्र के दुधिया निवासी रामबाबू यादव के 23 वर्षीय पुत्र विजय कुमार अपनी बाइक से दरभंगा की ओर से घर दूधिया लौट रहे थे कि किसी अज्ञात वाहन ने टक्कर मार दी। सूचना पाकर केवटी थाना की पुलिस घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर घायल को डीएमसीएच पहुंचाई। लेकिन उन्हें बचाया नहीं जा सका।

