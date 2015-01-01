पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिला मुख्यालय में बनाए गए चार परीक्षा केंद्र:वनपाल की लिखित परीक्षा 20 दिसंबर को

दरभंगा4 घंटे पहले
केंद्रीय चयन परिषद (सिपाही भर्ती) के अंतर्गत पर्यावरण, वन एवं जलवायु परिवर्तन विभाग में वनपाल की प्रारंभिक लिखित परीक्षा 20 दिसंबर रविवार को 10 बजे से 12 बजे तक जिला मुख्यालय स्थित 4 परीक्षा केंद्र सीएम साइंस कॉलेज, +2 एमएल एकेडमी लहेरियासराय, मिल्लत कॉलेज दरभंगा एवं +2 राज उच्च विद्यालय दरभंगा में होगी।

सभी परीक्षा केंद्रों पर विधि-व्यवस्था बनाये रखने के लिए सदर एसडीओ राकेश कुमार गुप्ता ने परीक्षा केंद्रों के आसपास 500 गज की परिधि में निषेधाज्ञा लागू कर दी है। जिसके तहत सभी परीक्षा केन्द्रों के 500 गज तक शांति भंग करने के उद्देश्य से पांच या उससे अधिक व्यक्तियों के एकत्रित होने, आग्नेयास्त्र या अन्य घातक हथियार व विस्फोटक लेकर चलने पर पूर्ण पाबंदी रहेगी। परीक्षा केन्द्रों के अंदर मोबाइल फोन, ब्लूटूथ, वाई-फाई गैजेट, कैलकुलेटर, स्लाइड रूल, ग्राफ पेपर, चार्ट, इलेक्ट्रोनिक पेन व घड़ी, पेजर आदि लेकर जाना वर्जित है।

