प्रोग्राम प्रकाशित:पीजी का ऑनलाइन नामांकन आज से 15 तक भरे जाएंगे सत्रांत परीक्षा फाॅर्म

दरभंगा4 घंटे पहले
  • एलएनएमयू में कई परीक्षाओं के फाॅर्म भरने के साथ ही प्रोग्राम प्रकाशित

एलएनएमयू में पीजी में ऑनलाइन नामांकन का प्रोसेस 25 नवंबर से शुरू हो जाएगा। नामांकन प्रक्रिया के संबंध में विवि की वेबसाइट www.lnmu.ac.in सारी जानकारी उपलब्ध करा दी गई है। इस बार डिग्री वन की तरह मेधा सूची निकालकर एडमिशन प्रोसेस को अपनाया जाएगा। जबकि, पिछले साल पीजी एडमिशन टेस्ट लेकर नामांकन की प्रक्रिया हुई थी। इसके साथ ही विवि में कई परीक्षाओं को लेकर फार्म भरने सहित प्रोग्राम भी प्रकाशित कर दिया गया है।
एलएलबी पार्ट टू का 10 से होगा एग्जाम : ललित नारायण मिथिला विवि में एलएलबी पार्ट टू 2020 परीक्षा का प्रोग्राम प्रकाशित कर दिया गया है। यह परीक्षा एमके कॉलेज, लहेरियासराय में 1 से 4 बजे तक होगी। परीक्षा 10, 11, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 व 19 दिसंबर को होगी।
सत्रांत दिसंबर परीक्षा में 15 तक भराएगा फाॅर्म : एलएनएमयू के दूरस्थ शिक्षा निदेशालय के दिसंबर सत्रांत 2020 परीक्षा के लिए फाॅर्म भरने की तिथि 15 दिसंबर तक विस्तारित कर दी गई है। निदेशक डॉ. अशोक कुमार मेहता ने बताया कि परीक्षा तिथि के साथ ही असाइनमेंट जमा करने की तिथि भी 15 दिसंबर तक बढ़ा दी गई है।

