चुनावी सभा:हमारा लक्ष्य प्रदेश व लोगों का विकास है सबको साथ लेकर चले हैं : नीतीश कुमार

दरभंगा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बहादुरपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र के तारालाही हाई स्कूल मैदान में चुनावी सभा को संबोधित करते मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार।
  • एनडीए की सरकार बनी ताे शहराें में बाइपास राेड बनाने की घोषणा
  • हनुमाननगर स्थित संतपुर तारालाही हाई स्कूल मैदान में हुआ आयोजन

मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने कहा कि उनकी सरकार ने समाज के हर तबके का विकास किया है। निचले पायदान पर खड़े लोगों को समाज की मुख्यधारा से जोड़ा गया। दूसरे दलों के नेता वोट लेकर चले जाते हैं, लेकिन उन्हाेंने जनता की सेवा की है। लड़का और लड़की के अंतर को हरसंभव पाटने की कोशिश की है। कुछ लोग सत्ता में आने के बाद परिवार के विकास करने में जुट जाते हैं। हमारा लक्ष्य प्रदेश व लाेगाें का विकास करना होता है। सबको साथ लेकर चलने का काम किया है। वे मंगलवार को बहादुरपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र के हनुमाननगर स्थित संतपुर तारालाही हाई स्कूल मैदान में आयोजित सभा काे संबाेधित कर रहे थे। उन्हाेंने वाेटराें से एनडीए समर्थित उम्मीदवार मदन सहनी काे वोट करने की अपील की। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि घर-घर बिजली पहुंचाने का लक्ष्य पूरा हो गया है। अब सभी गांवों को सोलर लाइट से उजाला करने का लक्ष्य निर्धारित किया है। पर्यावरण सुरक्षा को ध्यान में रखकर सफाई व्यवस्था के लिए काम किया जाएगा। शहराें को बाइपास रोड से जाेड़ा जाएगा। सभी गांवों को मुख्य सड़क से जोड़ने का लक्ष्य है। जहां बाइपास रोड नहीं बन सकता वहां फ्लाई ओवर का निर्माण किया जाएगा।

मुख्यमंत्री ने ये भी कहा- कुछ लोग परिवारवाद में सिमटे हुए हैं
सीएम ने यह भी कहा कि 15 साल पहले की सरकार की याद दिलाते हुए कहा कि लालटेन युग बीते दिनों की बात हो गई है। कुछ लोग परिवारवाद में सिमटे हुए हैं। जबकि संपूर्ण बिहार ही उनका परिवार है। सात निश्चय के तहत इस विधानसभा क्षेत्र के कुल 519 वार्डों में से 438 वार्डों के लोगों को नल जल योजना के तहत स्वच्छ पेयजल उपलब्ध कराया है। सभी वार्डों में पक्की गली नाली बनाई जा चुकी है। प्रदेश में 10 लाख जीविका समूह गठित करवाकर महिलाओं को आत्मनिर्भर बनाने का काम किया है। सभा को पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री सह जदयू के वरिष्ठ नेता मो. अली अशरफ फातमी, सांसद गोपालजी ठाकुर, जल संसाधन मंत्री डॉ. संजय कुमार झा, महिला नेत्री मृदुला राय प्रत्याशी मदन सहनी आदि ने संबोधित किया। कार्यक्रम की संयुक्त अध्यक्षता हनुमाननगर भाजपा मंडल अध्यक्ष रामाज्ञा चौधरी व बहादुरपुर जदयू प्रखंड अध्यक्ष राम नरेश भगत ने की। मंच संचालन जदयू के कार्यकारी जिलाध्यक्ष अंजित चौधरी ने किया। मौके पर डाॅ. अशाेक सिंह, अंकित चौधरी, अनिल अाजाद, गोपाल मंडल, दिलदार हुसैन चांद, मुखिया मो. मोख्तार, जिप अध्यक्ष गीता देवी, श्याम किशोर प्रधान आदि नेता मौजूद थे।

