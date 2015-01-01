पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:15 से ही होना था धान का क्रय विस चुनाव के कारण प्रभावित

दरभंगा सदर3 घंटे पहले
  • धान खरीद के लिए अधिकारियों के इंतजार में सहकारी समितियां

खेतों में धान की उपज तैयार है कहीं कटनी तो कहीं दौनी का काम शुरू है। लेकिन अभी तक धान की खरीदारी शुरू करने के लिए कोई आदेश निर्गत नहीं हुआ है। पैक्स समिति सरकारी आदेश के इंतजार में हाथ पर हाथ धरकर बैठी हैं। जानकारों के मुताबिक सहकारिता विभाग ने 15 नवंबर से धान खरीदने की बात कही थी। लेकिन समय से धान की खरीदारी शुरू नहीं होने को लेकर विभाग का दावा फेल होता नजर आ रहा है। दरअसल धान की फसल तैयार होने के बाद उसे बाजार में बेच किसान गेहूं की खेती करते हैं।

लेकिन सरकारी सिस्टम की लापरवाही की वजह से किसानों की उम्मीदों पर पानी फिरता दिख रहा है। मजबूरन किसान अपने तैयार धान को बिचौलिया के हाथों औने-पौने दामों में बेचने को मजबूर हैं। सहकारिता पदाधिकारी धीरज कुमार मिश्रा ने कहा कि जल्द ही धान का क्रय केंद्र चालू कर किसानों से धान खरीदी जाएगी।
विधानसभा चुनाव के कारण नहीं मिला आदेश | पैक्स के अधिकारीयों का कहना है कि विधानसभा चुनाव और पर्व के कारण अभी तक कोई आदेश नहीं मिला है। जिस कारण धान खरीदारी करने के लिए अभी क्रय केंद्र का निर्धारण नहीं किया जा सका है। प्रखंड के 23 पैक्स में से 9 समिति में पिछले वर्ष चुनाव होकर नए समितियों का गठन हो चूका है। वहीं शेष 14 समितियों में चुनाव होना बांकी हैं।

बिचौलियों के हाथों धान बेचने को मजबूर हैं किसान
भालपट्टी पंचायत के किसान आशीष कुमार झा, मनमोहन झा, मुरारी कुमार झा, शंकर साहू, नैनाघाट पंचायत के माधव कुमार, पप्पू सहनी, कुंदन कुमार सिंह और संजय कुमार पासवान ने बताया कि सरकार की उदासीनता के कारण किसानों को काफी समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ता हैं। हम लोगों का इलाका पूर्ण तरह से बाढ़ प्रभावित क्षेत्र है। जिस कारण हजारों बीघा धान प्रतिवर्ष क्षतिग्रस्त हो जाता है लेकिन ना तो सरकार उसके लिए कोई समुचित व्यवस्था करती है और ना ही उपजे हुए फसलों की खरीददारी समय से करती हैं। सरकार के द्वारा निर्धारित मूल्य 1885 रुपया प्रति क्विंटल है लेकिन धान को बिचौलियों के हाथों औने पौने दर पर एक हजार से लेकर 15 सौ रुपये प्रति क्विंटल में बेचना पड़ता है।

