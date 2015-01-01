पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सड़क जाम:वन-वे में फंसे लोग, जगह-जगह रहा सड़क जाम

दरभंगा3 घंटे पहले
सड़क जाम की समस्या एक बार फिर दरभंगा के लोगों को परेशान कर दिया। सोमवार की दोपहर में वीआईपी रोड कौन कहे शहर के बीच का लोहिया चौक से कोतवाली रोड में जाम से लोग परेशान रहे। इस बीच बिहार सरकार लिखे चार चक्का वाहन वन वे की धज्जियां उड़ाती नजर आई और यही जाम का बड़ा कारण बना। बलभद्रपुर, बेंता, दोनार, रहमगंज, मौलागंज आदि जगहों पर सड़कों किनारे वाहन पार्किंग के कारण ट्रैफिक नियमों की अनदेखी और मनमानी के बीच वाहन परिचालन से जाम से लोग परेशान रहे।

