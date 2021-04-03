पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बर्बादी:ऑनलाइन गेमिंग में बर्बाद हाे रहे लाेग, कराेड़पति बनने के चक्कर में गंवा रहे जमा पूंजी

दरभंगाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • स्टार प्रचारक कुछ रुपए लगाकर दिखा रहे हैं लखपति बनने का सपने, इस चक्कर में पड़कर बच्चे से लेकर बूढ़े और व्यवसायी भी पड़कर समय गंवा रहे हैं, जाले प्रखंड क्षेत्र में ऐसे अनेक उदाहरण

बीते वर्ष 2020 के मार्च में काेराेना के कारण स्कूलाें के बंद होने के बाद से अधिकांश छात्र-छात्राएं अपने घर पर ही रहकर ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई करने में लगे हैं। इधर लॉकडाउन के बाद से अब तक घरों पर निरंतर अपना समय व्यतीत करने वाले बच्चे, बड़े व बुजुर्ग भी मोबाइल कंपनियों की ओर से दी जाने वाली सस्ते डाटा प्लान का भरपूर आनंद लेने के आदी हो चुके हैं। ऐसे में इन दिनों ऑनलाइन गेमिंग ऐप से सभी उम्र के लोगों को लगातार नुकसान ही नुकसान का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। विगत कुछ वर्षों से ऑनलाइन गेमिंग ऐप में बड़े-बड़े स्टार प्रचारक कुछ रुपए लगाकर ही लाखों-कराेड़ाें रुपए जीतने का सपना दिखा रहे हैं। इससे प्रेरित होकर इलाके के लाखों की आबादी प्रतिदिन ऑनलाइन गेमिंग के नाम पर सट्टेबाजी कर रही है। आश्चर्य की बात तो यह है कि इस सट्टेबाजी में पैसा जीतने वाले कुछ लोगों को दिखाकर प्रचार तो कर दिया जाता है, पर इसके झांसे में आकर प्रतिदिन हर पंचायत के सैकड़ों लोग अपना पैसा गंवा रहे हैं।

4 वर्ष में गंवाए हजारों रुपए व्यापार में भी हुआ नुकसान
रतनपुर गांव निवासी 70 वर्षीय कृष्ण देव प्रसाद ठाकुर ने बताया कि खेल में सबसे अधिक लोकप्रिय क्रिकेट के ऊंचे मुकाम पर बैठे स्टार प्रचार के भ्रम में सभी उम्र के लोग भ्रमित हाे रहे हैं। कृष्ण देव प्रसाद ठाकुर ने भी एक क्रिकेटर के प्रचार किए जाने के बाद गेम को खेला, पर निरंतर मिली हार के बाद उन्होंने इसे सट्टेबाजी का नाम देकर छोड़ दिया। बताया कि बीते 4 वर्षों से वे इस खेल में हजारों रुपए गवां चुके हैं। वहीं इस गेम के चक्कर में उनका दूध का व्यवसाय भी ठप हो गया।

बच्चों की पढ़ाई से हट रही रुचि, कर रहे सट्टेबाजी
रतनपुर के 14 वर्षीय हरिओम कुमार के पिता ने बताया कि हरि ओम मोबाइल पर गेम खेलने का आदी हो चुका है। इसमें वह प्रतिदिन पैसे लगाकर उसे गंवाता जा रहा है। वहीं रतनपुर के 25 वर्षीय निशांत भारद्वाज, 25 वर्षीय कुंदन कुमार, 30 वर्षीय दानेश्वर ठाकुर, 25 वर्षीय उदित कुमार उर्फ बीपुल, कछुआ के 24 वर्षीय अभिषेक मिश्रा, 30 वर्षीय संतोष कुमार, ब्रह्मपुर के 40 वर्षीय नवल कुमार, धनौर की अंकिता कुमारी, शाहबाजपुर के चंदन साहू ने बताया कि गेमिंग ऐप में अब तक हजारों हार चुके हैं।

स्वयं ही सजग और सुरक्षित रहें वर्ना और नुकसान : मिथिलेश

जाले के आईटी मैनेजर मिथिलेश कुमार ने बताया कि डिजिटल जमाने में मोबाइल व इंटरनेट लोगों की जरूरत बन चुकी है। इंटरनेट पर अक्सर लोगों को फंसाने व लूटने की अलग-अलग बातें कहीं जाती है।अब जब देश व दुनिया के प्रसिद्ध हस्तियों की ओर से भी इस तरह सट्टेबाजी को प्रमोट किया जा रहा हो तो ऐसे में एकमात्र विकल्प है कि लोग स्वयं ही सजग और सुरक्षित रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें