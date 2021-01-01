पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बाधक:दिल्ली व बेंगलुरु के लिए उड़े विमान, दो अन्य रद्द रहे

दरभंगा41 मिनट पहले
  • मुंबई व अहमदाबाद के लिए विजिबिलिटी बाधक

ठंड व घने कोहरे की वजह से एक बार फिर सोमवार को भी दरभंगा एयरपोर्ट पर विमान सेवा प्रभावित हो रहा। हालांकि पिछले सात दिनों से यह हाल यहां का बना है। जबकि सोमवार को दूसरे दिन भी दिल्ली, बेंगलुरु की उड़ान सेवा बहाल रही मगर मुम्बई और अहमदाबाद के लिए उड़ान सातवें दिन भी रद्द रही। दो उड़ान को लेकर पुन: एयरपोर्ट पर फिर से रौनक लौटी है मगर पिछले आठ दिनों से यहां हवाई सेवा के प्रभावित रहने से यात्रियों को परेशानी हुई। दो सेवा बहाल रहने और दो के रद्द रहने की पुष्टि एयरपोर्ट के डायरेक्टर बीके मंडल ने भी की है।

वहीं रेल सवा भी पिछले कुछ दिनों की तरह ही 15-20 मिनट देर रही। विजिबिलिटी कम होने की वजह से विमान सेवा पर असर पड़ा है। मालूम हो कि बीते सप्ताह से ही मिथिलांचल सहित देश भर में मौसम का मिजाज बड़ी तेजी से बदला है। हालांकि रविवार और आज यानी सोमवार को कुछ देर के लिए धूप भी नजर आया जबकि दोपहर पूर्व घने कोहरे के कारण शहर में आम जनजीवन पर भी भारी असर पड़ा है। जिसमें सबसे बुरा प्रभाव दरभंगा एयरपोर्ट पर विमान सेवाओं पर पड़ा है। जिसको लेकर लगातार विमानों को रद्द करना पड़ रहा है। ऐसे मौसम की मार विमान सेवा पर पड़ेगी, इसका असर देर शाम और सुबह से ही देखने को मिल जाता है। विजिबिलिटी की समस्याओं से जूझ रहे विमान सेवा के प्रस्थान व आगमन से जुड़े यात्री विमान सेवा के ठप होने से परेशान होते रहे हैं।

