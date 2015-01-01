पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हंगामा:पीएनबी ने खाते से 2000 से 8000 रु. तक कटौती की, लोगों ने किया हंगामा

दरभंगा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • खाताधारियों ने कहा- राशि कटौती का कारण नहीं बताया जा रहा है

भरवाड़ा स्थित पंजाब नेशनल बैंक की शाखा में मंगलवार को खाताधारकों ने राशि कटौती को लेकर हंगामा शुरू कर दिया। ग्राहकों का कहना था कि सोमवार की शाम से उनके खाते से राशि कटौती का मैसेज आ रहा है। जब बैंक आकर इस बारे में बैंक कर्मियों से पूछा जा रहा है तो राशि कटौती का कारण नहीं बताया जा रहा है। शाखा प्रबंधक गोल-मोल जवाब देकर कहते हैं कि मुझे भी इसकी जानकारी नहीं है। कलिगांव की सोनी देवी, हयातपुर की यासमीन खातून, बेलपकौना की नेमत खातून,निस्ता की मीरा देवी, भरवाड़ा की इशरत खातून, अस्थुआ के शिवम यादव, दहसिल पैरा की सीता देवी आदि ने बताया कि किसी के खाते से दो हजार तो किसी के बैंक खाते से आठ हजार रुपए तक की कटौती हुई है। राशि की कटौती के बाद जो मैसेज आया है उसमें कहा गया है कि टीडीएस कटौती हुई है। खाताधारकों द्वारा हंगामा करने की सूचना पर पहुंचे सिंहवाड़ा थाना के एएसआई लक्ष्मण सिंह, पैक्स अध्यक्ष अवधेश कुमार साह, अस्थुआ मुखिया लालबाबु यादव की पहल पर ग्राहकों का आक्रोश शांत हुआ। राशि कटौती को लेकर इसी तरह का हंगामा पीएनबी की मनिकौली शाखा में भी हुआ। ऐसा क्यों हो रहा है, इसकी जानकारी वरीय अधिकारियों से लेने का प्रयास कर रहा हूं : संजय| भरवाड़ा पीएनबी बैंक के शाखा प्रबंधक संजय कुमार चौधरी ने बताया कि सोमवार की शाम बैंक बंद करने के समय से ही लोगों के खाता से राशि कटौती की सूचना मिल रही है। ऐसा क्यों हो रहा है इसकी जानकारी वरीय अधिकारियों से लेने का प्रयास कर रहा हूं। जैसे ही जानकारी मिलेगी ग्राहकों को उसकी सूचना दे दी जाएगी। यह कटौती ब्रांच के द्वारा मैन्युअल ट्रांजेक्शन के जरिये नहीं हो रही है, बल्कि यह सिस्टम जेनरेटेड ट्रांजेक्शन है।

