गिरफ्तारी:पुलिस ने चोरी की 3 बाइक के साथ 1 चोर को दबोचा

कमतौलएक घंटा पहले
  • पुलिस को देख दो चोर फरार हुए, एफआईआर दर्ज

पुलिस ने थाना क्षेत्र के रतनपुर गांव में छापेमारी कर चोरी की तीन बाइक के साथ एक चोर को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। गिरफ्तार चोर की पहचान रतनपुर गांव निवासी स्व. लालबाबू ठाकुर के पुत्र प्रिंस कुमार के रूप में हुई। उसे शुक्रवार को पुलिस अभिरक्षा में न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया गया है। थानाध्यक्ष सरवर आलम ने बताया कि बीते गुरुवार की शाम गश्ती के दौरान उन्हें सूचना मिली कि रतनपुर गांव निवासी स्व. लालबाबू ठाकुर के पुत्र प्रिंस कुमार व परसन ठाकुर के पुत्र नवीन ठाकुर के पास चोरी की मोटरसाइकिल है, जो बेचने वाला है।

वे जब प्रिंस कुमार के दरवाजे पर पहुंचे तो एक बाइक पर बैठा युवक पुलिस को देख भागने लगा। उसे खदेड़कर पकड़ लिया गया। उससे पेपर मांगने पर न तो उसने संतोषजनक जवाब दिया और न ही कोई पेपर प्रस्तुत किया। पुलिस ने उसे गिरफ्तार कर उसकी निशानदेही पर पहले उसके गांव का नवीन ठाकुर के घर पर छापेमारी की। वह भनक लगते ही फरार हो चुका था। फिर प्रिंस कुमार के बताने पर वहां जलावन वाले घर में छिपाकर रखी दो मोटरसाइकिल एक टीवीएस अपाचे उजले रंग की एवं विक्रांता मोटरसाइकिल बरामद कर पुलिस ने उसे जब्त कर लिया।

इस दौरान नवीन ठाकुर के जुटे परिजनों से मोटरसाइकिल के कागजात मांगे जाने पर प्रस्तुत नहीं किया गया। फिर प्रिंस के बताए अनुसार तीसरे चोर सिंहवाड़ा थाना क्षेत्र के कटका निवासी साहेबजान के पुत्र मो. अनवर के घर पर छापेमारी की गई। लेकिन वह भी फरार पाया गया। थानाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि रतनपुर निवासी प्रिंस कुमार, नवीन ठाकुर एवं सिंहवाड़ा थाना क्षेत्र के कटका निवासी मो. अनवर के विरुद्ध प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर उनकी गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी शुरू कर दी है।

