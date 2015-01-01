पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस वाहन क्षतिग्रस्त:हत्या मामले की जांच करने गई पुलिस पर पथराव, जान बचाकर भागे थानाध्यक्ष

दरभंगा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पुलिस की कार्यशैली से आक्रोशित थे लोग

बहेड़ी थाने के बिठौली गांव में शुक्रवार को हत्या से जुड़े एक मामले की तहकीकात करने गई पुलिस पर आक्रोशित लोगों ने पथराव कर दिया। लोगों ने पुलिस की गाड़ी पर जमकर पथराव किया। लोगों के आक्रोश को देखते हुए थानाध्यक्ष रंजीत कुमार को पुलिस बल के साथ गाड़ी छोड़कर भागना पड़ा। लोगों ने हत्या के इस मामले में पुलिस की कार्यशैली पर अंगुली उठाते हुए कहा कि एक ओर जहां आरोपी के घर पर पुलिस के पहरे लगा दिए गए हैं वहीं हत्या मामले में पुलिस लापरवाही बरत रही है।

इस संबंध में एसएसपी बाबू राम ने कहा कि आरोपियों के घर मुखिया के नेतृत्व में लोगों ने हमला कर दिया । घर में तोड़फोड कर दी एवं आग लगा दी। इसकी सूचना पर बहेड़ी थानाध्यक्ष रंजीत कुमार पुलिस बल से साथ वहां पहुंचे कि आक्रोशित लोगों ने पुलिस पर हमला कर दिया। पुलिस की गाड़ी के शीशे को तोड़ दिया गया। उन्होंने बताया कि इस मामले में एफआईआर दर्ज की गई है। एसएसपी ने कहा कि मुखिया सहित तमाम दोषियों पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज करने का आदेश दिया गया है।

