जाले विधानसभा:बूथों के लिए पोलिंग पार्टी रवाना हुई 3.12 लाख मतदाता करेंगे मतदान

दरभंगा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चुनाव मैदान में इस बार 13 उम्मीदवार हैं आमने-सामने

जाले विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए शुक्रवार की शाम पोलिंग पार्टियां बूथों पर पहुंच गईं। शनिवार को इस सीट के लिए मतदान होगा। शांतिपूर्ण एवं निष्पक्ष चुनाव के लिए सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम किए गए है। कोरोना के मानकों का पालन करते हुए सुबह सात बजे से शाम छह बजे तक वोट डाले जाएंगे। प्रखंड प्रशासन ने प्लस टू परियोजना बालिका उच्च विद्यालय रामपूरा में पोलिंग पार्टियों को स्टेशनरी व अन्य सामग्री वितरण के लिए बूथवार टेबल लगाए गए थे। इसके माइक्रो आब्जर्वर, प्रेक्षक डेस्क, वाहन डेस्क, पुलिस डेस्क, पीठासीन अधिकारी, मतदान अधिकारी ड्यूटी वितरण टेबल के अलावा हेल्प डेस्क भी बनाया गया था। जहां कर्मचारी किसी प्रकार की असुविधा होने पर हेल्प डेस्क माध्यम से सहयोग ले रहे थे। पीठासीन अधिकारी अपनी-अपनी टीम के साथ ईवीएम मशीन, स्टेशनरी सहित अन्य सामग्रियों को लेकर शाम तक अपने बूथों पर पहुंच गए। सिंहवाड़ा थानाध्यक्ष अमित कुमार ने बताया कि सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इन्तजाम किये गये हैं व हर बूथों पर पर्याप्त पुलिस बल की तैनाती की गई है।

मतदान कार्य में किसी भी प्रकार की गड़बड़ी करने वाले के विरुद्ध सख्त कार्रवाई होगी। सहायक निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी सह बीडीओ शशिप्रकाश ने चुनाव ड्यूटी में लगे कर्मचारियों को यह निर्देश दिया है कि मतदान कार्य को पूरी निष्पक्षता व बिना भेदभाव एवं आयोग के निर्देशों के अनुरुप सम्पन्न कराएंगे। ऐसा कोई कार्य नहीं करेगें जिससे निर्वाचन की निष्पक्षता प्रभावित हो। उन्होंने सेक्टर, जोनल, एफएसटी, एसएसटी, सहित सभी जुडे़ अधिकारियों को अपने तैनाती क्षेत्र में लगातार भ्रमण करते हुए शांतिपूर्वक मतदान सम्पन्न कराने का कड़ा निर्देश दिया है।

44 सेक्टर में किया विभक्त
विस क्षेत्र को जोन व 44 सेक्टर में विभक्त किया गया है। इसी संख्या के आधार पर जोनल व सेक्टर मजिस्ट्रेटों की तैनाती की गई है। साथ ही माइक्रो आब्जर्वर व स्टैटिक मजिस्ट्रेट लगाए गए हैं। सिंहवाड़ा के 7 बूथों की वेब कास्टिंग होगी। जिसके माध्यम से निर्वाचन आयोग की नजर चुनाव प्रक्रिया पर रहेगी। वहीं पूरे विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 445 बूथ बनाए गए हैं। जिनमें 303 मूल बूथ व 142 सहायक बूथ बनाए गए हैं। इन सभी बूथों पर 1780 मतदान कर्मी को प्रतिनियुक्त किया गया है। वहीं 272 मतदान कर्मियों को रिजर्व रखा गया है।

सिंहवाड़ा का एक मतदान केंद्र बना पिंक बूथ, दो को बनाया गया आदर्श बूथ
बताया जाता है कि सिंहवाड़ा प्रखंड के मध्य विद्यालय मिर्जापुर जगनी बूथ संख्या 293 पिंक बूथ के लिए चिन्हित है। पिंक बूथ उसे बनाया जाता है जहां पुरुष मतदाताओं से अधिक महिला मतदाताओं की संख्या है। इस बूथ पर पीठासीन लेकर मतदान अधिकारी तक सभी महिला कर्मियों की तैनाती रहेगी।

ये दावेदार है चुनाव मैदान में
जाले विधानसभा सीट के लिए हो रहे चुनाव में कुल 13 दावेदार मैदान में हैं। इसमें भारतीय जनता पार्टी प्रत्याशी जीवेश कुमार, एनसीपी के प्रत्याशी नजीर अहमद अंसारी, कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशी मशकुर अहमद उस्मानी, जाप के अमन झा, समता पार्टी के प्रियरंजन ठाकुर, एसडीपीआई के मो महबूब आलम, आरजेवीपी के सतीश कुमार के अलावा निर्दलीय के रूप में विमेलश ठाकुर, महेश कुमार झा, मो अरशद सिद्दीकी, रंगनाथ ठाकुर, सैयद मो महताब आलम चुनाव मैदान में हैं।

