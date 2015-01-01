पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तारीफ:प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी जो कहते हैं, वो करके दिखाते हैं : सांसद

दरभंगा3 घंटे पहले
दरभंगा के सांसद गोपालजी ठाकुर दिल्ली से यात्रा तय कर दरभंगा के एयरपोर्ट पहुंचने पर दरभंगा एयरपोर्ट के निदेशक एवं डीजीएम के साथ समीक्षा बैठक की। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जो कहते हैं, वो कर के दिखाते हैं। सांसद ठाकुर ने कहा कि इस समीक्षा बैठक में 31 एकड़ जमीन अधिग्रहण की प्रक्रिया जल्द से जल्द शुरू किए जाने पर चर्चा हुई ताकि एयरपोर्ट दरभंगा को पूर्णतः विकसित किया जा सके। उन्होंने कहा कि जमीन अधिग्रहण के अलावा नील गायों को पूर्णत हटाकर कही और ले जाने तथा वर्तमान बस स्टैंड जो कि अब दरभंगा एयरपोर्ट का हिस्सा हो गया, जिसका उपयोग पार्किंग व अन्य कार्यों के लिए होगा। उसे घेराबंदी कर पूरी तरह तैयार करने पर चर्चा हुई। सांसद ठाकुर ने कहा कि राज्य सरकार की ओर से दरभंगा एयरपोर्ट का नाम कवि कोकिल महाकवि विद्यापति के नाम पर किए जाने की स्वीकृति बहुत पहले ही दी जा चूंकि है। उन्होंने कहा कि जल्द ही विद्यापति एयरपोर्ट, दरभंगा का विस्तार होगा तथा मुझे विश्वास है कि यह एयरपोर्ट अंतराष्ट्रीय एयरपोर्ट के रूप में भी विकसित होगा। उन्होंने कहा कि उनके आग्रह पर 12 सितंबर 2020 को केंद्रीय उड्डयन मंत्री हरदीप सिंह पूरी ने दरभंगा एयरपोर्ट का जायजा लिया था और निरीक्षण के उपरांत मंत्री पूरी ने टिकट बुकिंग एवं हवाई सेवा शुरू करने की घोषणा की।

जिसके फलस्वरूप ससमय दरभंगा से दिल्ली, मुंबई और बैंगलोर के लिए टिकट बुकिंग एवं हवाई सेवा शुरू हो गई। उन्होंने कहा कि मिथिला के केंद्र दरभंगा के इस नवनिर्मित एयरपोर्ट से दरभंगा सहित उत्तर बिहार व मिथिला को इसका लाभ मिलेगा। आवागमन तेज होने के साथ-साथ उद्योग, व्यापार और रोजगार बढ़ेगा। सांसद ने पुनः मिथिला के केंद्र दरभंगा से हवाई सेवा प्रारंभ करने हेतु प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी, गृहमंत्री अमित शाह जी, भाजपा राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जगत प्रकाश नड्डा जी, मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार जी और उड्डयन मंत्री हरदीप सिंह पूरी जी का आभार व्यक्त किया तथा समस्त मिथिलावासियों की तरफ से धन्यवाद दिया। बैठक में सांसद के साथ विधान परिषद दिलीप चौधरी जी, दरभंगा एयरपोर्ट के निदेशक विप्लव मंडल जी, डीजीएम गणेश चांदना जी सहित अन्य अधिकारी मौजूद थे।

