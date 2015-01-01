पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निषेधाज्ञा लागू:सीएम आर्ट कॉलेज के आसपास निषेधाज्ञा लागू

दरभंगाएक घंटा पहले
विधानसभा चुनाव के परिणाम से जहां पूरे सूबे में खुशी व उत्सव का माहौल बना हुआ है। वहीं आज दरभंगा शिक्षक व स्नातक क्षेत्र के चुनाव की मतगणना को लेकर, उम्मीदवारों की धड़कने बढ़ने लगी है। 22 अक्टूबर को विधान परिषद के स्नातक व शिक्षक निर्वाचन के लिए मतदान हुए थे। जिसमें 99000 मतदाताओं में से लगभग 52 हजार 906 मतदाताओं ने मतदान किया था। दरभंगा स्नातक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र के लिए 141 मतदान केंद्रों पर हुए मतदान का प्रतिशत 53.44 था।

जबकि शिक्षक निर्वाचन के लिए 12000 में से 9100 मतदाताओं ने अपने मत का प्रयोग किया था। जिले के 32 मतदान केंद्रों पर 70.40 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ था। 22 अक्टूबर को हुए मतदान के मतों की गिनती आज सीएम आर्ट्स कॉलेज के कर्पूरी हॉल में होगी। जिसके लिए सभी तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई हैं। डीएम डॉ. त्यागराजन एस एम ने मतगणना स्थल सीएम कॉलेज, किलाघाट एवं उसके आस-पास के क्षेत्र में निषेधाज्ञा लागू कर दी है। मतगणना सुबह के आठ बजे से शुरू होगी।

