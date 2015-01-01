पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:भारतीय संविधान के मूल तत्व को समझकर संप्रभुता की रक्षा करें छात्र : प्रो. विश्वनाथ झा

दरभंगा4 घंटे पहले
  • सीएम कॉलेज में संविधान दिवस उत्सव पर एनसीसी इकाई की ओर से व्याख्यान का हुआ आयोजन

सीएम कॉलेज में एनसीसी इकाई की ओर से मंगलवार को संविधान दिवस उत्सव के उपलक्ष्य पर व्याख्यान का आयोजन किया गया। प्रधानाचार्य प्रो. विश्वनाथ झा ने भारतीय संविधान का आधार स्तंभ- समता और भाईचारा पर प्रकाश डालते हुए कैडेट्स को आह्वान किया कि वे भारतीय संविधान के मूल तत्व को समझें और अपने जीवन में उतारे। साथ ही देश की संप्रभुता की रक्षा के लिए भी सदा तत्पर रहें। उन्होंने कॉलेज की एनसीसी इकाई तथा 8 बिहार बटालियन के इस आयोजन की प्रशंसा हुए आगे ऐसे ही आयोजन करने के लिए प्रयत्नशील रहने को कहा।
प्रो. अमृत ने कहा- मौलिक अधिकारों के साथ कर्तव्यों का बोध होना जरूरी
प्रो. अमृत कुमार झा ने कहा कि कैडेट्स को जीवन में लक्ष्य और एक अच्छे भारतीय नागरिक होने की सीख दी। उन्होंने कैडेट्स को मौलिक अधिकारों के साथ उनके मौलिक कर्तव्यों का बोध कराया। साथ ही समाज में जागरूकता फैलाने पर जोर दिया। जेसीओ भरत कुमार राय ने संविधान के विभिन्न आयामों पर चर्चा की। मौके पर कैडेट्स अमन कुमार पांडेय, गुड्डू कुमार व अनुष्का कुमारी ने भी अपने-अपने विचार रखे। कार्यक्रम में सीनियर अंडर ऑफिसर मो. अली शान, सार्जेंट मो. नासिर, सार्जेंट ऋतिक कुमार, सार्जेंट राजश्री, कैडेट रवि कुमार आदि ने सक्रिय भूमिका निभाई। यह कार्यक्रम 8 बिहार बटालियन की ओर से किया गया।

मौलिक अधिकारों व कर्तव्यों को लेकर समाज में जागरूकता फैलाने पर दिया जोर

हम सब भारतीयों की मंजिल एक : मो. मकसूद आलम
प्रतियोगिता का संचालन कर रहे एनसीसी एएनओ व प्रधानाध्यापक मो. मकसूद आलम ने कहा कि हम सब भारतीय हैं। हम सब की मंजिल एक है। उन्होंने कहा कि देशवासियों को संविधान मौलिक अधिकार देता है तो देशवासियों को मौलिक कर्तव्य निभाने की भी शिक्षा देता है। मौलिक अधिकारी में समानता का अधिकार, स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार, शोषण के विरुद्ध अधिकार, संस्कृति एवं शिक्षा का अधिकार, धर्म की स्वतंत्रता और संवैधानिक उपचारों का अधिकार प्राप्त है। भारत के लोगों में समरसता और समान भ्रातृत्व की भावना का निर्माण करना चाहिए। प्रतियोगिता में शामिल लगभग 50 एनसीसी कैडेटों में संविधान की रचना, प्रस्तावना, मौलिक अधिकार व मौलिक कर्तव्य पर आधारित भाषण दिए। मौके पर स्कूल के शिक्षक डॉ. दिलीप मंडल, शमीम अहमद, सुनील कुमार आदि मौजूद थे।

नागरिकों को समानता एवं स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार देता संविधान : भरत कुमार राय
दरभंगा : एमकेपी विद्यापति हाई स्कूल लहेरियासराय में 24 नवंबर को संविधान दिवस के अवसर पर भाषण प्रतियोगिता आयोजित की गई। एनसीसी कैडेटों की भाषण प्रतियोगिता में बीएन 8 बिहार बटालियन के ट्रेनी जेसीओ भरत कुमार राय ने कहा कि संविधान सभी को समानता एवं स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार देता है। जाति, मजहब, लिंग भेद से ऊपर उठकर देश के सभी नागरिकों को एक समान अधिकार है।

