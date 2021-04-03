पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आरोप:पुलिस के साथ सरेआम माॅब लिंचिंग सुशासन के मुंह पर तमांचा : नजरे

दरभंगाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

केवटी विधानसभा क्षेत्र के बाढ़ पोखर पर केवटी पुलिस के एएसआई के साथ की गई सरेआम मॉब लिंचिंग न सिर्फ असमाजिक तत्वों के मनोबल को दर्शाता है बल्कि दरभंगा पुलिस के मुंह पर बड़ा तमाचा भी है। कल यानी बुधवार की शाम की यह घटना घटी लेकिन अबतक कोई भी आरोपी पुलिस की गिरफ्त में नहीं है। यह और भी शर्म की बात है। इस खुलेआम गुंडागर्दी के आरोपियों पर पुलिस अविलंब मुकदमा दर्ज कर जेल भेजे और सख्त कानूनी कार्रवाई करे। ऑल इंडिया मुस्लिम बेदारी कारवां के अध्यक्ष नजरे आलम ने प्रेस बयान जारी कर कहा कि सुशासन की सरकार में असमाजिक तत्वों का तांडव किस प्रकार बढ़ गया है। इसका अन्दाजा केवटी थाना क्षेत्र के बाढ़ पोखर में पुलिस गश्ती पर निकले पुलिस अधिकारियों की मॉब लिंचिंग से लगाया जा सकता है।

आलम ने कहा कि जो पुलिस क्षेत्र और क्षेत्र की जनता को सुरक्षा प्रदान करने निकली थी स्वयं असहाय एवं निर्बल नजर आई। छोटी सी भूल को असमाजिक तत्वों ने बड़ा हादसा बना दिया और गश्ती में निकले केवटी थाना के एएसआई चिरंजीवी तिवारी को सरेआम पीट-पीट कर जख्मी कर दिया। नजरे आलम ने इस पूरे मामले पर नाराजगी जाहिर करते हुए दरभंगा के एसएसपी से मांग की है के एएसआई के साथ जिन असमाजिक तत्वों ने मॉब लिंचिंग जैसी घटना को अंजाम दिया है। उसकी अविलंब गिरफ्तारी कर जेल भेजे।

यह पूरा मामला गश्ती जीप से एक व्यक्ति को हल्का धक्का लग जाने को लेकर हुआ है। हालांकि लोगों का कहना है कि स्थानीय थाना की पुलिस चोटिल व्यक्ति का इलाज भी करवाया। ऐसे में अंदाजा लगाया जा सकता है के जब असमाजिक तत्वों का मनोबल इस कदर बढ़ा है कि स्थानीय थाना की पुलिस पर सरेआम जानलेवा हमला मॉब लिंचिंग की तरह कर सकता है तो फिर आम और खास लोगों के सुरक्षा की बात करना बेमानी नजर आती है। इसलिए दरभंगा पुलिस को इस मामले को गंभीरता से लेने की आवश्यकता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें