पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

छापेमारी:दरभंगा मंडलकारा और बेनीपुर उपकारा में हुई छापेमारी

दरभंगा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डीएम और एसएसपी के निर्देश पर की गई कार्रवाई, मंडलकारा में कुछ भी नहीं मिला, बेनीपुर में बलिया बरामद

डीएम डॉ त्यागराजन एसएम व एसएसपी बाबू राम के नेतृत्व में मंगलवार की अहले सुबह दरभंगा मंडलकारा में छापेमारी की गई। अहले सुबह लगभग छह बजे औचक निरीक्षण के लिए अधिकारियों का हुजूम मंडलकारा में प्रवेश किया। सुबह-सुबह प्रशासन व पुलिस अधिकारियों की टीम को देखकर मंडलकारा में हड़कंप मच गई। लगभग तीन घंटे तक बारीकी से मुआयना किया गया। हालांकि यहां इंदू झा नामक कैदी के पास से कुछ मोबाइल फोन नंबर एक कागज में लिखा पाया गया।

इस मामले को लेकर लहेरियासराय थाना में सनहा दर्ज की गई है। एक-एक वार्ड की बारीकी से तलाशी ली गई इस दौरान अधिकारियों ने मंडलकारा अस्पताल का भी निरीक्षण किया। कारा अधीक्षक संदीप कुमार ने बताया कि छापेमारी में किसी तरह की आपत्तिजनक समान नहीं बरामद की गई। उधर, मंडलकारा की साफ-सफाई देखकर डीएम की ओर से संतोष जाहिर किया। बताया जाता है कि राज्य सरकार के निर्देश पर सूबे के सभी जेलों में छापेमारी की गई है। दरभंगा मंडलकारा के अतिरिक्त डीएम व एसएसपी के निर्देश पर बेनीपुर उपकारा में भी छापेमारी की गई है। क्वारेंटाइन सेंटर बना हुआ है बेनीपुर उप कारा | अहले सुबह एसडीओ प्रदीप कुमार झा एवं एसडीपीओ उमेश्वर चौधरी के नेतृत्व में उपकारा में छापेमारी कर सभी वार्डों का गहन जांच पड़ताल किया गया। जांच के बाद प्रभारी जेल अधीक्षक सह डीसीएलआर चंदन कुमार ने बताया कि सभी वार्डों की गहन जांच की गई। जांच के दौरान वार्ड एक में तीन बेल्ट एवं तीन बलिया के अलावे और किसी भी प्रकार की आपत्तिजनक सामान नहीं मिला। उन्होंने कहा कि कोरोना काल से ही उक्त कारा कैदियों का क्वारेंटाइन सेंटर बना हुआ है। फिलहाल यहां 231 कैदी है। जांच के दौरान जेल अधीक्षक चंदन कुमार, जेलर मिथिलेश शर्मा, सर्किल इंस्पेक्टर मदन प्रसाद, बहेड़ा थानाध्यक्ष ब्रह्मदेव सिंह, बीडीओ अमोल मिश्र सहित भारी मात्रा में पुलिस बल मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें