पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गिरफ्तारी:72 घंटे में चोरी मामले का खुलासा, चोर गिरफ्तार नकदी व सामान बरामद

दरभंगा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बहादुरपुर थाना क्षेत्र के मिर्जापुर देकुली गांव में 72 घंटे पूर्व हुई चोरी की घटना का खुलासा बहादुरपुर थाने के प्रशिक्षु आईपीएस वैभव शर्मा ने किया है। बताया जाता है कि बहादुरपुर थाना क्षेत्र के मिर्जापुर देकुली गांव निवासी राम अवतार पासवान के पुत्र चंदेश्वर आजाद के घर में 17 नवंबर को ₹6700 नगद के साथ घर के सभी जरूरी कागजात जिसमें एटीएम, पैन कार्ड, आधार कार्ड, पहचान पत्र एवं कई कॉलेज के प्रमाण पत्र भी चोरी हुई थी। जिसकी एफआईआर बहादुरपुर थाने में 17 नवंबर को रामवतार पासवान के पुत्र चंदेश्वर आजाद दर्ज कराई थी।

इसे लेकर प्रशिक्षु आरपीएस वैभव शर्मा ने इसकी अनुसंधान रानी कुमारी को बनाया और रानी कुमारी एवं एएसआई मो मोइन के नेतृत्व में अनुसंधान शुरू कर देकुली गांव के ही मन्टुन पासवान के पुत्र 20 वर्षीय आशीष कुमार पासवान को गिरफ्तारी कर उसके घर में रखें नगद रुपए के साथ स्कूल कॉलेज के प्रमाण पत्र एवं आधार पर कार्ड बरामद कर लिया गया है। जिसके बाद उसे न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा जा रहा है। प्रशिक्षु आईपीएस वैभव शर्मा ने देते हुए बताया कि 72 घंटे पूर्व चोरी की एफआईआर दर्ज की गई थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें