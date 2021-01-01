पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पटना में चल रहा था इलाज:राजद के महानगर अध्यक्ष वरूण महतो का निधन

दरभंगा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

राजद के महानगर अध्यक्ष वरुण महतो के आकस्मिक निधन शुक्रवार को इलाज के दौरान पटना में हो गया। उनके निधन पर राजद नेताओं ने शोक संवेदना प्रकट की है। जिला राजद प्रवक्ता अमित सहनी ने कहा कि अपने पूर्ण जीवनकाल मे सामाजिक न्याय के विचारधारा को जन जन तक पहुंचाने का कार्य दिवंगत महतो ने किया। अमित सहनी ने कहा कि वे बीते कुछ 10 दिनों से बीमार चल रहे थे। इसी बीच उनके निधन की खबर मिली। जिसके बाद सभी ने गहरा शोक प्रकट करते हुए दिवंगत वरुण महतो के आवास स्थित पहुंच श्रद्धासुमन अर्पित किया।

साथ ही परिजनों के प्रति विकट काल मे साथ खड़े रहने का ढांढस भी बढ़ाया गया। दिवंगत महतो के शव पर पार्टी का झंडा अर्पित कर सलामी भी दिया। निधन पर विधायक सह सचेतक ललित यादव, पूर्व विधायक भोला यादव, पूर्व विधायक अमरनाथ गामी, रमेश चौधरी, महानगर युवा अध्यक्ष राकेश नायक, पूर्व मेयर ओमप्रकाश खेड़िया, बदरे आलम, रामनरेश यादव, मो चीना, अफजल अली, प्रधान महासचिव संजीव शर्मा, प्रेमचन्द्र यादव, आदर्श यादव, गंगाराम गोप, गोविंद यादव, सचिन राम, भोलू यादव, अशरफ दुलारे, यासमीन खातून, गायत्री देवी, चंद्रावती देवी, मृत्युंजय कुमार झा, त्रंयबकेश्वर उर्फ राजा पासवान, पूर्व महानगर राजद प्रवक्ता नवीन यादव, विक्रांत पंजियार, मो. कलाम, ने शोक प्रकट किया है। वहीं, जदयू नेता पूर्व केन्द्रीय मंत्री मो. अली अशरफ फातमी ने भी शोक व्यक्त किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में इजराइली दूतावास के पास ब्लास्ट, आज गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर पहुंचेंगे किसान और अगले साल GDP में 11% ग्रोथ की उम्मीद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser