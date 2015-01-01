पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:छठ व्रती महिलाओं के बीच साड़ी वितरित

दरभंगा4 घंटे पहले
  • सुंदरपुर बेला की मां वैष्णवी दुर्गा पूजा समिति ने चढ़ावा के कपड़ों को गरीबों में बांटा

लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ को लेकर मां वैष्णवी दुर्गा पूजा समिति (सुंदरपुर बेला) की ओर से सचिव संतोष साह एवं पूजा प्रभारी रौशन कुमार मंडल ने कई महिलाओं को साड़ी भेंट किया। सुंदरपुर बेला में जब से संगमरमर की मूर्ति स्थापित हुई है, तब से लोगों में माता के प्रति जुड़ाव एवं भक्ति का माहौल उत्सवी हो गया। जिसको लेकर लोग हरेक साल दुर्गा पूजा में मंदिर पर साड़ी चढ़ाने दूर-दूर से आते हैं। उन सभी साड़ियों को कमेटी की ओर से छठ पर्व में गरीब, लाचार एवं विधवा औरतों में बांट दिया जाता है।

जिससे कि आस्था का महापर्व छठ में गरीब लोगों को सुविधा के तौर पर संस्था की ओर से कुछ मदद मिल सके। जिसमें कमेटी के संरक्षक मंडल के प्रशांत कुमार सिंहा, रविशंकर प्रसाद, अध्यक्ष शंभू पासवान, सचिव संतोष साह, कोषाध्यक्ष चिरंजीव तिवारी, उपाध्यक्ष रामनाथ मंडल, उपसचिव-रामानंद ठाकुर, उप कोषाध्यक्ष विजय कुमार आदि शामिल हैं। मौके पर संतोष साह ने अपने हाथों से छठव्रती महिलाओं के घर जाकर वितरण कार्य किया।

छठ महापर्व में गरीब, लाचार व विधवा महिलाओं को मदद करना है समिति का उद्देश्य

इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती पर अस्पताल में भर्ती मरीजाें के बीच फल, बिस्कुट व ब्रेड का किया गया वितरण

देश की पहली महिला प्रधानमंत्री भारत रत्न इंदिरा गांधी की 103वीं जयंती पर युवा कांग्रेस दरभंगा के अध्यक्ष राहुल कुमार झा की अध्यक्षता में बेनीपुर अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल में मरीजों के बीच फल, बिस्कुट, ब्रेड का वितरण किया गया। इस अवसर पर राहुल झा ने कहा कि इंदिरा गांधी ने अपना पूरा जीवन इस देश के जरूरतमंदों को समर्पित किया। पंडित रामनारायण झा ने कहा कि इंदिरा गांधी की अगुआई में बैंकाें का राष्ट्रीयकरण, जमींदारी उन्मूलन अादि कार्य किए गए। पूर्व महापौर अजय जालान ने कहा कि इंदिरा गांधी ने पाकिस्तान के 99000 सैनिकों के हथियार डालने और पाकिस्तान को दो भागों में विभक्त करने का काम किया।रतिकांत झा ने कहा कि आतंक को जड़ मूल से हटाने के लिए उन्हाेंने अपनी कुर्बानी दे दी। इस अवसर पर हैदर खान, कृष्ण कुमार झा, छोटू, मुरारी चौधरी सहित आदि लोग मौजूद थे।

मिथिलांचल से और मंत्री बनाए जाने की मांग की

दरभंगा | जदयू महिला जिलाध्यक्ष ललिता झा ने मिथिलांचल से चार मंत्री बनाये जाने पर प्रदेश नेतृत्व व एनडीए गठबंधन के शीर्ष नेताओं को धन्यवाद दिया है। जदयू महिला जिलाध्यक्ष ने कहा कि दरभंगा से जीवेश कुमार व मुकेश सहनी को मंत्री बनाकर एनडीए के वरिष्ठ नेताओं ने मिथिलांचल के विकास के लिए जो मार्ग खोले है वह काबिले तारीफ हैं। उन्होंने शीर्ष नेताओं से मांग किया कि मंत्रिमंडल में मिथिलांचल की और भागीदारी हो क्योंकि पूरे मिथिलांचल ने चुनाव में बेहतर प्रदर्शन किया हैं। जदयू नेता आलोक झा टिंकू ने कहा कि दरभंगा से दो - दो मंत्री मिले हैं यह दरभंगा वासियों के लिए खुशी व गर्व की बात हैं। अब दरभंगा का चौतरफा विकास होगा। उन्होंने मंत्री जीवेश कुमार व मुकेश सहनी को बधाई देते हुए कहा कि मिथिलांचल से मंत्रिमंडल में और नेताओं को भी जगह मिलने चाहिए।

