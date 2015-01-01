पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्नातक चुनाव की मतगणना जारी:स्नातक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र से पहले राउंड से ही सर्वेश को थी बढ़त, देर रात जीते

दरभंगा32 मिनट पहले
सीएम आर्ट कॉलेज में गुरुवार की रात से शुक्रवार की सात बजे तक दरभंगा स्नातक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र के हुए चुनाव की मतगणना जारी थी। चौदह राउंड गिनती हो चुकी है। दो और राउंड गिनती की संभावना है। 14 राउंड पर सर्वेश कुमार अपने निकटतम प्रतिद्वंदी व निवर्तमान विधान पार्षद डॉ. दिलीप कुमार चौधरी से 2453 वोटों से आगे हैं। सर्वेश को 13120 वोट एवं डॉ. दिलीप को 10667 वोट मिले हैं। देर रात जीत गए। इसकी पुष्टि प्रमंडलीय आयुक्त मयंक वरवड़े ने की है।

स्नातक व शिक्षक निर्वाचन के लिए 22 अक्टूबर को हुए चुनाव के मतों की गिनती कड़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के बीच प्रमंडलीय आयुक्त मयंक वरवड़े की देख रेख में चल रही थी

मालूम हो कि स्नातक व शिक्षक निर्वाचन के लिए 22 अक्टूबर को हुए चुनाव के मतों की गिनती कड़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के बीच प्रमंडलीय आयुक्त मयंक वरवड़े की देख रेख में चल रही है। जिसमें मतगणना के पहले दिन शिक्षक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र से कांग्रेस प्रदेश अध्यक्ष डॉ. मदन मोहन झा विजयी हुए। वहीं स्नातक निर्वाचन के मतों की गिनती देर रात शुरू हुई। जिसके पहले राउंड का परिणाम सुबह करीब छह बजे मिला। स्नातक निर्वाचन में पहले राउंड से ही सर्वेश कुमार अपने निकटतम प्रतिद्वंदी दिलीप कुमार चौधरी पर करीब 1700 वोटों से बढ़त बनाए रहे। सर्वेश कुमार को पहले राउंड की गिनती में 10539 मत मिले। जबकि उनके निकटतम प्रतिद्वंदी दिलीप कुमार चौधरी को 8829 मत मिले। वहीं 7406 मतों के साथ अनिल कुमार झा तीसरे स्थान पर रहे। इसी तरह चौथे चरण में सर्वेश कुमार को 10594 व दिलीप कुमार चौधरी को 8880 मत मिले। पांचवें चरण में सर्वेश कुमार को 10615, छठे चरण में 10727, सातवें चरण में 10777, आठवें चरण में 10910, नौवें चरण में 10958, दसवें चरण में 11277, ग्यारहवें चरण में 11424, बारहवें चरण में 11786, तेरहवें चरण की गिनती में 12109 व चौदहवें राउंड की गिनती में 13120 मत मिले। वहीं पांचवें राउंड की गिनती में दिलीप कुमार चौधरी को 8914, छठे चरण में 8928, सातवें चरण में 9065, आठवें चरण में 9117, नौवें चरण में 9209, दसवें चरण में 9304,ग्यारहवें चरण में 9494, बारहवें चरण में 9634 व तेरहवें चरण में 10127 व चौदहवें राउंड में दिलीप चौधरी को 10667 मत मिले। जबकि चौदहवें राउंड में अनिल कुमार झा को 9356 मत मिले।

