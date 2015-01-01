पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परिणाम:स्नातक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र से सर्वेश कुमार ने डॉ. दिलीप कुमार चौधरी को हराया

दरभंगा2 घंटे पहले
  • शिक्षक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र का परिणाम गुरुवार की रात में ही आ चुका था

सीएम आर्ट कॉलेज में गुरुवार से शुरू स्नातक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र के चुनाव की मतगणना शुक्रवार की रात करीब नौ बजे पूरी हो गई। इस चुनाव में निर्दलीय सर्वेश कुमार ने निवर्तमान विधान पार्षद डॉ. दिलीप कुमार चौधरी को पराजित किया। यह परिणाम 15वें राउंड की मतगणना के बाद आया। इसकी पुष्टि प्रमंडलीय आयुक्त मयंक बरबड़े ने की। बताया जाता है कि इस जीत के लिए 22549 मतों का कोटा निर्धारित था। इसके वनिस्पत सर्वेश कुमार सभी प्रत्याशियों से अधिक मत 15595 लाकर यह चुनाव जीत गए। उनके निकटतम प्रतिद्वंद्वी जदयू समर्थित उम्मीदवार डॉ. दिलीप कुमार चौधरी को कुल 11676 मत प्राप्त हुए। यहां यह उल्लेखनीय होगा कि शिक्षक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र का परिणाम गुरुवार की रात को ही घोषित हो चुका था।

पहले राउंड से ही सर्वेश कुमार बनाए हुए थे बढ़त

बताया जाता है कि पहले राउंड से ही सर्वेश कुमार बढ़त बनाए हुए थे। पांचवें राउंड में उन्हें 10615, छठे चरण में 10727, सातवें चरण में 10777, आठवें चरण में 10910, नौवें चरण में 10958, दसवें चरण में 11277, 11वें चरण में 11424, 12वें चरण में 11786, 13वें चरण की गिनती में 12109 व 14वें राउंड की गिनती में 13120 मत मिले। वहीं पांचवें राउंड की गिनती में दिलीप कुमार चौधरी को 8914, छठे चरण में 8928, सातवें चरण में 9065, आठवें चरण में 9117, नौवें चरण में 9209, दसवें चरण में 9304, 11वें चरण में 9494, 12वें चरण में 9634 व 13वें चरण में 10127 व 14वें राउंड में दिलीप चौधरी को 10667 मत मिले।

