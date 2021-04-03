पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निरीक्षण:एंबुलेंस में कमी देख एजेंसी राशि में 50% की कटाैती करने का डीएम ने दिया निर्देश

दरभंगाएक घंटा पहले
  • नल जल याेजना के संचालन के लिए 12000 रुपए पर रखा जा सकता है स्टाफ

मनीगाछी प्रखंड में गुरुवार को नल जल योजना व प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र का निरीक्षण डीएम डॉ. त्यागराजन एस एम ने किया। निरीक्षण के दौरान डीएम ने उपस्थित पदाधिकारियों एवं कर्मियों को निर्देश दिया कि प्रत्येक वार्ड में नियमित रूप से जलापूर्ति की देख-रेख वार्ड क्रियान्वयन समिति करवाए। यदि किसी वार्ड में छोटी मोटी लीकेज होती है तो उसे अविलंब 15वीं वित्त आयोग की राशि से मरम्मति करावें। उन्होंने कहा कि 12000 रुपए मासिक का उपयोग वार्ड स्तर पर एक कर्मी रखने में किया जा सकता है। डीएम ने वंडर एप की प्रगति की समीक्षा के दौरान गर्भवती महिलाओं से संबंधित चिकित्सीय जांच रिपोर्ट को शत-प्रतिशत वंडर एेप पर अपलोड करने के निर्देश कार्यपालक सहायक को दिए। उन्होंने प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर खड़ी एंबुलेंस की दरवाजे खुलवा कर उसमें रखे जाने वाले चिकित्सीय उपकरण एवं दवाओं की जांच की। जिसमें कमी रहने पर उन्होंने एंबुलेंस के लिए एजेंसी को दी जाने वाली राशि में 50 प्रतिशत की कटौती करने के निर्देश डीपीएम विशाल कुमार को दिए। मौके पर डीडीसी तनय सुल्तानियां, सिविल सर्जन संजीव कुमार सिन्हा, डीपीएम विशाल कुमार, यूनिसेफ के ओंकार चंद्र आदि मौजूद थे। मनीगाछी में 573 स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों का हुआ टीकाकरण | प्राथमिक चिकित्सा केंद्र मनीगाछी के निरीक्षण के दौरान उन्होंने कोविड 19 टीकाकरण की स्थिति का जायजा लिया। प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी मनीगाछी ने कहा कि मनीगाछी प्रखंड के निजी व सरकारी 607 स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों का टीकाकरण करना था। जिनमें 573 स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों का टीकाकरण हुआ। शेष 34 का टीकाकरण किया जा रहा है। लाेगाें की समस्याओं का निष्पादन करें बीडीओ | डीएम ने आमजनों से मिली शिकायतों का त्वरित निष्पादन करने का निर्देश बीडीओ को दिया। साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि प्रखंड की सभी पंचायतों में स्ट्रीट लाइट लगाने की योजना शुरू कर दी गई है। इसका सर्वे किया जा रहा है पूरे प्रखंड में 2309 सोलर लाइट स्वीकृत किए गए हैं। जिन्हें प्रति तीस मीटर के पोल पर लगाया जाएगा। बंद पड़े सार्वजनिक कुओं का सर्वे किया जा रहा है।

समस्याओं के निदान के लिए लगाई गुहार

मनीगाछी| प्रखंड मुख्यालय में डीएम के समीक्षात्मक बैठक के बाद बाहर निकलते ही आम लोगों ने डीएम से अतिक्रमण वाद, पैक्स चुनाव ,राशन कार्ड सहित विभिन्न समस्याओं के निदान की गुहार लगाई। डीएम ने सभी शिकायतकर्ता की बारी बारी से फरियाद सुनी एवं संबंधित अधिकारियों को यथाशीघ्र समस्या के निदान का निर्देश दिया। इस दौरान राजे पंचायत के हीरालाल राम ने आवेदन देते हुए कहा कि अंचल प्रशासन की ओर से महादलित भूमिहीन परिवारों को जमीन नहीं दी जा रही है। उसी पंचायत के राम रतन झा ने सीओ की ओर से अतिक्रम खाली नहीं कराने की शिकायत की। डीएम ने दो से तीन दिनों के अंदर इसका अनुपालन करने का आदेश सीओ को दिया है। लगभग एक दर्जन वाहन चालकों ने आवेदन देकर डीएम से विधानसभा चुनाव कार्य में लगाए गए वाहनों के भुगतान कराने की मांग की।

