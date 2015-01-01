पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Muzaffarpur
  • Darbhanga
  • Shehnai Will Be Played In Mithila From December 6 To July 15 For 39 Days, Marriage Will Not Be Possible In January And March, Estimated To Be More Than 10 Thousand Marriages.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

खुशखबरी:मिथिला में 6 दिसंबर से 15 जुलाई तक 39 दिन बजेगी शहनाई, जनवरी व मार्च में नहीं हो सकेगी शादी, 10 हजार से अधिक शादी होने का अनुमान

दरभंगा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कामेश्वर सिंह दरभंगा संस्कृत विश्वविद्यालय पंचांग में दिसंबर में 6, फरवरी में 2, अप्रैल में 5, मई में 12, जून में 10 व जुलाई में 5 दिन है विवाह का शुभ मुहूर्त

काेराेना के दौर में भी वैवाहिक कार्य मिथिला में 6 दिसंबर से 15 जुलाई तक संपन्न हो सकेगा। कामेश्वर सिंह दरभंगा संस्कृत विवि के प्रसिद्ध विश्वविद्यालय पंचांग के मुताबिक मिथिला में कुल 39 दिनों तक शादी होगी। इस अवधि में 10 हजार से अधिक शादी होने का अनुमान है। विवि पंचांग में दिसंबर में 6, फरवरी में 2, अप्रैल में 5, मई में 12, जून में 10 व जुलाई में 5 दिन विवाह का शुभ मुहूर्त है। जिसकी तैयारी के लिए लोग अभी से लग चुके हैं। दिसंबर माह में मात्र 5 दिन शादी का शुभ मुहूर्त रहने के कारण लोगों को टेंट आदि की व्यवस्था करने में भी परेशानी होने लगी है। बारात किस तरह कैसे ले जाएंगे इसके लिए भी गाड़ी नहीं मिल पा रही है। शहर में कुल 32 विवाह भवन है। इसके साथ ही 18 होटलों में भी शादी कराने की व्यवस्था है। प्राय: प्रत्येक लग्न में 25 से 30 शादी एक जगह हो जाती है। विवि पंचांग के मुताबिक दिसंबर 2020 में 6, 7, 10, 11 एवं 14, फरवरी 2021 में 17 एवं 21, अप्रैल में 16, 23, 25, 26 एवं 30, मई में 2, 3, 7, 9, 12, 13, 21, 23, 24, 26, 30 एवं 31, जून में 4, 6, 10, 11, 20, 21, 24, 25, 27 एवं 28 तथा जुलाई में 1, 4, 7, 14 एवं 15 को विवाह के लिए शुभ मुहूर्त है।

बुकिंग पर कोरोना का दिख रहा असर
इनकम टैक्स चौक पर स्थित पाल कैटर्स के मालिक पाल ने कहा कि लगन की बुकिंग पर कोरोना का असर है। इस सीजन के सभी शुभ मुहूर्त की बुकिंग हो चुकी है। कई तारीख की तो दो से तीन बुकिंग है। कैटर्स की बुकिंग व्यक्तियों की संख्या पर आधारित होती है। लेकिन, संख्या कम है। जिसके कारण बुकिंग की संख्या ज्यादा होने से भी फायदा उतना होने वाला नहीं है। लहेरियासराय के मिथिला टेंट हाउस, बिहार टेंट हाउस, रॉयल टेंट आदि के संचालकों ने कहा कि सभी मुहूर्त की सिंगल या डबल बुकिंग हो चुकी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें