लापरवाही:मतदान केंद्रों पर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन नहीं हो सका

दरभंगा4 घंटे पहले
गौड़ाबौराम बूथ संख्या-179 क पर मतदान करने के लिए लाइन में लगे लोग।
  • जिले के 5 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों के दूसरे चरण के मतदान में कोविड-19 के प्रोटोकॉल की अनदेखी की गई
जिले के 5 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों के दूसरे चरण के मतदान मंगलवार को हुआ। जहां पर कोविड 19 के प्रोटोकॉल का पालन नहीं होते हुए देखा गया। मतदाताओं ने सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन किए बिना भाड़ी संख्या में मतदान करने पहुंचे। दरभंगा ग्रामीण विधानसभा के लिए गौसाघाट मध्य विद्यालय के बूथ पर थर्मल स्कैनर नहीं पहुंचा। गौड़ाबौराम विधानसभा के मतदान केंद्र संख्या 169 पर मतदाता बिना मास्क के ही मतदान करने के लिए मतदाता पहुंचे। किरतपुर प्रखंड के जमालपुर मध्य विद्यालय के केंद्र पर बिना मास्क के महिला व पुरुष वोटर बिना मास्क के ही वोट कराने के लिए पहुंचे।

आशा को नहीं मिला थर्मल स्केनर
दरभंगा ग्रामीण विधानसभा के लिए गौसाघाट मध्य विद्यालय के बूथ संख्या 75 और 75 (क) पर आशा कार्यकर्ताओं के पास थर्मल स्कैनिंग करने वाला थर्मल स्केनर नहीं थे। यह जिम्मेवारी पीठासीन पदाधिकारी को दिया गया था। जिसके बाद वहां पर मौजूद पीठासीन अधिकारी डॉ. सत्येंद्र कुमार से पूछने पर उन्होंने बताया कि हमें जो किट मिला था, उसमें थर्मल स्कैनर नहीं था।
बिना मास्क के ही मतदान करने पहुंचे मतदाता
कुशेश्वरस्थान पूर्वी प्रखंड के मतदान केंद्र संख्या 199, 200, 201 व 202 पर वैसे सेनेटाइजर की व्यवस्था थी। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से आशा मतदाता को थर्मल स्कैनिंग कर रहे थे।

