दीपावली:पर्यावरण को सुरक्षित रखने के लिए सबसे उपयुक्त होते हैं मिट्टी के दीये, इससे आत्मनिर्भर भारत को भी मिलेगा बल

दरभंगाएक घंटा पहले
  • मिट्‌टी के दीये को लेकर पर्यावरणविद, चिकित्सक व धार्मिक व्यक्तियों के विचार एक समान

पर्यावरण को सुरक्षित रखने के लिए सबसे उपयुक्त मिट्टी के दीये होते हैं। सदियों से घर-घर में इसे जलाने की परंपरा है। शहर के जाने-माने पर्यावरणविद, चिकित्सक व धार्मिक व्यक्तियों का एक समान विचार है कि हम जितना पर्यावरण को संरक्षित करेंगे उतना ही मानव व पर्यावरण सुरक्षित रहेंगे।

पृथ्वी के सजातीय वस्तु दीये का ही करें उपयोग

पर्यावरणविद एमएलएसएम कॉलेज के प्रधानाचार्य डॉ. विद्यानाथ झा कहते हैं कि आज के समय की मांग है कि हम सब काम प्रकृति के सजातीय वस्तु का उपयोग करें। विजातीय वस्तु को व्यवहार में लाने से परेशानी है।

मिट्टी के दीये जलाने से शुभ होता है : विष्णुकांत
पंडित विष्णुकांत खान कहते हैं कि मिट्टी के दीये जलाने से सब कर्म शुभ होता है। इससे समाज में रोजगार भी बढ़ेगा। आत्मनिर्भर भारत अभियान को बल भी मिलेगा। पर्यावरण की रक्षा भी होगी। इसे अपनाना चाहिए। पर्यावरण के अनुकूल है मिट्‌टी के दीये जलाना

डॉ. शरद कुमार झा ने कहा कि मिट्टी का दीया जलाना हमारी परंपरा है। मिट्टी के दीये उपयोग के बाद पानी में घुल जाते हैं। यह पर्यावरण के लिए भी अनुकूल है। इसलिए हर आदमी को दीपावली में मिट्‌टी के दीये जलाना चाहिए।
पर्यावरण की होती रक्षा : डॉ. मंदिरा कुमारी

डॉ. मंदिरा कुमारी ने कहा कि मिट्टी के दीये की बिक्री होने से कई लोगों के परिवार का का गुजारा चलता है। दीये के जलाने से पर्यावरण की रक्षा होती है। इस पर सब लोगों को अमल करना चाहिए और मिट्‌टी के दीये जलाना चाहिए।

