पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

निरक्षण:एसएसपी ने दियारा के बूथों का लिया जायजा

दरभंगा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सुबह 9 बजे नगर आयुक्त मनेश कुमार मीणा और बिरौल एसडीपीओ दिलीप कुमार झा अपने सुरक्षा बलों के साथ जमालपुर बूथ पर चौकसी करते नजर आए तो बूथ के आस-पास अर्द्ध सैनिक बल मोर्चा संभाले दिखे। जमीन ही नहीं छत पर भी सुरक्षा कर्मियों की तैनाती रही। इस बीच एसएसपी बाबू राम दोपहर 12 बजे कुशेश्वरस्थान थाना पहुंच कर विभिन्न बूथों के लिए तैनात सैक्टर पुलिस अधिकारियों से स्थिति का जायजा लिया और दोपहर बाद वह कमला बलान-कोशी नदी के बीच सहरास के गंठौल चौक-जमालपुर थाना रोड में सुनसान सड़क पर रुक कर नदियों में चलने वालों नाव और लोगों के आने-जाने वाले पर भी नजर बनाए दिखे। बीच में सुरक्षा में लगे दारोगा को रुक कर सुरक्षा का हाल जाना। वहीं, दूसरी ओर तिलकेश्वर ओपी अन्तर्गत नदी के दोनों पार इंस्पेक्टरों की तैनाती के लिए एसडीपीओ से हाल जाना और कई निर्देश देते सुने गए। सुनसान सड़क होने के बीच इक्का-दुक्का वाहन के आने-जाने पर कुछ देर रुक कर एसएसपी ने दोनों नदियों के बीच स्थिति का जायजा भी लिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें