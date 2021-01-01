पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

औचक निरीक्षण:रात में पैदल चल कर थाना, स्टेशन और बस स्टैंड का एसएसपी ने लिया जायजा

दरभंगा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • औचक निरीक्षण }कोतवाली ओपी के गेट पर पहुंच कर लगाई आवाज- कोई है... कोई है...

शुक्रवार की देर रात से अहले सुबह तक एसएसपी बाबू राम एक पुलिस कर्मी के साथ शहर के विभिन्न थाना क्षेत्रों में आम नागरिकों के वेष में पैदल गश्त कर जांच व निरीक्षण की कार्रवाई को रूप देते रहे। इसी क्रम में एसएसपी जब कोतवाली ओपी पहुंचे तो गेट पर संतरी ड्यूटी में बीएमपी सिपाही मुकेश कुमार सिंह के आने से पहले, कोई है-कोई है, बड़ा बाबू कहा हैं? यह आवाज लगाने लगे। संतरी के आने पर एसएसपी ने इंचार्ज से मुलाकात करने की बात कही। उसके बाद संतरी ने पुलिस अधिकारियों के गश्त में जाने की बात एसएसपी से कही। यहां से एसएसपी दरभंगा स्टेशन पहुंचे और एक दुकान पर चाय की चुस्की संग स्टेशन की बाहरी व भीतरी परिसर की गतिविधियों पर नजर रखे। इसी बीच एक स्कॉर्पियो का ड्राइवर बीच रोड पर ही गाड़ी खाड़ी कर तंबाकू दुकान पर पहुंचा।

उस पर 8-9 आदमी सवार थे। हतप्रभ एसएसपी स्कॉर्पियो की चाबी निकाल ड्राइवर का इंतजार करने लगे। कुछ देर बाद ड्राइवर ने चाबी खोजना शुरू किया। मौजूद पुलिस कर्मी ने उसे बुलाया। एसएसपी ने विवि थानाध्यक्ष सत्य प्रकाश झा को बुलाया और गाड़ी पर गाडर लगा रहने पर कार्रवाई का निर्देश दिया। हालांकि इस मामले में डीटीओ के यहां से उसे 12 हजार रुपए से अधिक फाइन लगाया गया। वाहन ड्राइवर को इस तरह से गाड़ी सड़क के बीचोंबीच खड़ी कर आवागमन अवरुद्ध करने जैसे कानून तोड़ने से अवगत कराते हुए थाना ले गए। वहीं, म्यूजियम गुमटी के निकट रात में वाहन चेकिंग कर रहे कोतवाली ओपी गश्ती में शशिकांत दुबे से कार्रवाई को लेकर जायजा भी लिया।

रात्रि गश्ती की कार्रवाई को सख्त करने का दिया गया निर्देश

थानाध्यक्ष ने एसएसपी को क्षेत्रीय गतिविधियों से अवगत कराया
गश्त कर रहे पुलिस निरीक्षक सह विवि थानाध्यक्ष भी अचानक स्टेशन पहुंचे। उसके बाद उन्होंने भी अपने थाना क्षेत्र से जुड़ी अापराधिक गतिविधियों व पुलिसिया तैयारी लगातार कड़ी किए जाने की कार्रवाई से एसएसपी को अवगत कराया। स्टेशन स्थित गतिविधियों पर ध्यानाकर्षण के बाद एसएसपी दिल्ली मोड़ स्थित प्रतिनियुक्त पुलिस कर्मियों के पास पहुंच कर्तव्य का पालन सख्ती से करने के निर्देश देने के साथ-साथ वे बस स्टैंड परिसर का भी जायजा लेते रहे।

सख्ती से गश्ती करने वाले पुलिस कर्मी होंगे पुरस्कृत, संतरी को दिया जाएगा इनाम
देर रात एसएसपी बाबूराम ने रात्रि पैदल गश्ती को लेकर जब उनसे पूछा गया तो उन्होंने बताया कि शहर में पुलिसिया गश्ती की खबर लेने को वरीय पदाधिकारियों को रैंडम जांच भी करना होता है। इसी के तहत जायजा लिया जा रहा है। उन्होंने बताया कि जांच के दौरान कई थाने के संतरी अलर्ट दिखे। जिन्हें पुरस्कृत किया जाएगा। वहीं, उन्होंने बताया कि पैंथर मोबाइल की टीम वक्त से पहले वापस चली गई थी। उसे देर तक गश्ती के सख्त निर्देश दिए जाएंगे। साथ ही बस स्टैंड में पुलिस फोर्स को निर्देश दिया गया है कि आम नागरिकों को नशा-खुरानी को लेकर भी जागरूक करें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में इजराइली दूतावास के पास ब्लास्ट, आज गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर पहुंचेंगे किसान और अगले साल GDP में 11% ग्रोथ की उम्मीद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser