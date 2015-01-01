पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

डीएमसीएच:200 रुपए खर्च कर बहेड़ी से आई मरीज फिर भी नहीं हाे सका समुचित इलाज

दरभंगा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 9 माह से थैलेसीमिया, कालाजार, ब्लड सूगर, थायराइड, यूरीन कल्चर, मंटू जांच, वायरल लोड, ब्लड ग्रुप, एफएमसी जांच ठप

बहेड़ी प्रखंड की जोरजा गांव के मो. इशखार ने शुक्रवार काे डीएमसीएच परिसर में निराश बैठा था। उसने बताया कि वह अपनी पत्नी काे यहां इलाज कराने लाया था। आने-जाने में 200 रुपए खर्च हाेते हैं। इसके बाद भी समुचित इलाज नहीं हो सका। गायनिक वार्ड में डॉक्टर से दिखाए हैं। वह गर्भवती है। जांच के लिए अस्पताल से कॉलेज के पैथोलॉजी विभाग में भेजा गया, तो पता चला कि यहां महीनों से जांच बंद है। अब क्या करें, वापस जा रहे हैं। जी हां, डीएमसीएच के पैथोलॉजी व माइक्रोबाइलोजी विभाग में कोरोना जांच के चलते 9 महीने से जांच ठप है। इन दोनाें विभागों में जो पूर्व से थैलेसीमिया, कालाजर, ब्लड सूगर, थायराइड, यूरीन कल्चर, मंटू जांच, वायरल लोड, ब्लड ग्रुप, एफएमसी की ठप पड़ी हुई है। दूर-दराज से आने वाले मरीज यहां के व्यवस्था को देखकर कोष रहे है। परिजनों के पूछे जाने पर यह कहा जाता है, कि कोरोना जांच के चलते मेडिकल कॉलेज में होने वाली सभी जांच को बंद कर दिया गया है। क्योंकि यहां के जो टेक्नीशियन थे, उसकी डयूटी माइक्रोबाइलोजी विभाग में कोरोना की जांच में लगाया गया है। इधर, प्रतिदिन दरभंगा, मधुबनी, समस्तीपुर सहित उत्तर बिहार के अन्य जिलों से ओपीडी में इलाज के लिए आने वाले मरीजों को डॉक्टर साहेब जांच लिखकर कॉलेज तो भेज देते है। इसके बाद जब परिजन अपने मरीज को लेकर मेडिकल में आते हंै, तो उसे बिना जांच के ही वापस लौटना पड़ रहा है।

प्राइवेट में मोटी रकम खर्च कर इलाज कराने को मरीज मजबूर
एचपीएलसी जो थैलेसीमिया की जांच होती है। वह कॉलेज में नहीं हो रही है। प्राइवेट में यह जांच 5 हजार रुपए हो हो रही। बोन मैरो जांच, यह कालाजर की जांच है। जो प्राइवेट में 700 से 800 रुपए कराने को मरीज मजबूर है। प्राइवेट में ब्लड शूगर 500 रूपये, यूरीन कल्चर 250 से 300 रूपये, वायरल लोड 6000 से 7000 रूपये, मंटू जांच 100 रूपये, ब्लड ग्रुप 250 रुपए व एफएमसी जांच जो गिल्टी की जांच होती है, वह प्राइवेट लैब में 800 रुपए में मरीज कराने के लिए मजबूर है।

बच्ची का मंटू टेस्ट नहीं हुआ
सदर प्रखंड के मुरिया गांव से अपने बेटी की इलाज कराने आई गुलशन खातून ने बताया कि ओपीडी में डॉक्टर बेटी को दिखाए, तो डॉक्टर ने मंटू टेस्ट कराने के लिए बोले है। वहां से कॉलेज में जांच के लिए भेजा गया। लेकिन यहां तो जांच ही नहीं हो रहा है। गरीब लोगों को कोई सुनने वाला नहीं है। आईटीआई रामनगर की छात्रा ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस बनाने के लिए व प्राइवेट कंपनी में आवेदन के लिए ब्लड ग्रुप चाहिए थी। लेकिन नहीं हो पाया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें