पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

समर्थक तैयार:मानव शृंखला बनाने के लिए वामदलों के समर्थक तैयार

दरभंगा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शनिवार को बनने वाली मानव शृंखला की सफलता को लेकर माले, माकपा और भाकपा अपनी-अपनी तैयारी में लगी है। इस बीच शुक्रवार को जगह-जगह प्रचार गाड़ी और बैठक आयोजित हुई। वहीं, एसएफआई की बैठक बहादुरपुर के बिरनिया में कृष्ण पासवान की अध्यक्षता में बैठक हुई। मौके पर एसएफआई के राज्य महासचिव मुकुल राज ने कहा कि मौजूदा सरकार आंदोलन कर रहे किसानों पर अत्याचार कर अपना कॉरपोरेट परस्त चेहरा उजागर कर रहा है। पूरे देश का किसान तीनों कृषि कानून वापस लेने की मांग को लेकर कई महीनों से आंदोलन कर रहे हैं। एसएफआई किसान आंदोलन का पुरजोर समर्थन करती है। सरकार अविलंब कृषि कानून वापस ले अन्यथा संघर्ष और तेज होगा। अंचल मंत्री रवि रंजन राम ने कहा कि किसान संगठन व राजनीतिक पार्टियों के द्वारा किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में कल मानव श्रृंखला बनाने का आह्वान किया है। बैठक में राजा चौपाल, अमरजीत राम, विपिन मुखिया, सचिन पासवान, विवेक राम, विशाल मुखिया, राकेश कुमार, लाल किशोर, विकास, राधे, अखिलेश, गंगाराम, संजीत, गुलशन, प्रिंस आदि उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में इजराइली दूतावास के पास ब्लास्ट, आज गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर पहुंचेंगे किसान और अगले साल GDP में 11% ग्रोथ की उम्मीद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser