विधानसभा पहुंच गईं स्वर्णा सिंह:राजनीति में कदम रखी और गौड़ाबौराम से जीत विधानसभा पहुंच गईं स्वर्णा सिंह

दरभंगा3 घंटे पहले
  • एलएससी स्व. सुनील सिंह की पतोहू को वीआईपी ने दिया था टिकट

2020 का विधान सभा चुनाव का परिणाम कई मायनों में पिछले के विधान सभा चुनाव परिणामों से अलग रहा। जिले में विधान सभा चुनाव के इतिहास में वर्षों बाद कोई महिला प्रत्याशी विजयी हुईं। ये हैं स्वर्णा सिंह। यूं तो इनका कोई व्यक्तिगत राजनीतिक इतिहास नहीं रहा है। ये एलएससी स्व. सुनील सिंह की पतोहू हैं। पहली बार राजनीति में कदम रखीं और विजयीश्री को प्राप्त किया। वहीं राजद के दो वरिष्ठ कद्दावार नेता अब्दुल बारी सिद्दीकी व भोला यादव को हार का सामना करना पड़ा। सिद्दीकी लगातार चार बार से जीतते आ रहे थे। उससे पूर्व उन्होंने 1977 में बहेड़ा विधानसभा क्षेत्र से पहली जीत दर्ज की थी।

भाजपा से हाथ मिलाने से फायदे में रही वीआईपी
वीआईपी पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष मुकेश सहनी भाजपा से हाथ मिलाने में फायदे में रहे। पहली बार दरभंगा जिले में वीआईपी ने गौड़ाबौराम एव अलीनगर विधानसभा सीट से जीत दर्ज की। यह दूसरी बात है कि दोनों विजयी प्रत्याशी भाजपा से जुड़े हैं। वहीं इस बार के चुनाव में पांच प्रत्याशियों ने अपनी अपनी सीट बदली।जिसमें राजद के अब्दुल बारी सिद्दीकी, डॉ. फराज फातमी, भोला यादव, अमरनाथ गामी एवं जदयू के मदन सहनी हैं। इन पांचों में से सिर्फ मदन सहनी ही जीत पाए।

इस बार घाटे में रहे पार्टी बदलने वाले उम्मीदवार
इस बार के विधानसभा चुनाव में जीत दर्ज करने के लिए पार्टी बदलने वालों को भी हार का सामना करना पड़ा। हायाघाट से विधायक रहे अमरनाथ गामी जदयू से राजद में , केवटी से विधायक रहे डॉ. फराज फातमी राजद से जदयू में , भाजपा नेता प्रदीप कुमार ठाकुर, राजीव ठाकुर व विनोद मिश्र ने भाजपा से टिकट नहीं मिलने पर क्रमश: लोजपा, लोजपा व राजद में गए लेकिन हार का सामना करना पड़ा। इस प्रकार लोजपा के आरके चौधरी एवं जदयू के पूर्व विधायक इजहार अहमद ने भी इस बार पार्टी बदली फिर भी जीत नहीं पाए।

