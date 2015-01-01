पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एलएनएमयू:पद सृजन संबंधी एजेंडा को सिंडिकेट में शामिल करने पर शिक्षकों ने विवि प्रशासन के प्रति जताया आभार

दरभंगा3 घंटे पहले
एलएनएमयू के संबद्ध कॉलेजों के शिक्षकों के लिए लंबित पद सृजन सबंधी प्रस्ताव को अनुमोदन के लिए 27 नवंबर को आहूत सिंडिकेट की बैठक में सम्मिलित करने पर कुलपति एवं कुलसचिव के प्रति आभार जताया है।

बिहार प्रदेश संबद्ध महाविद्यालय संघर्ष समिति के प्रो. अखिल रंजन झा, डाॅ. सुमन कुमार झा, प्रो. इन्द्र किशोर मिश्रा, डाॅ. मनोज कुमार झा, सीनेट डाॅ. शंभूनाथ ठाकुर, डाॅ. पूनम झा, डाॅ. सरोजानंद झा, डाॅ. महेश कुमार महासेठ ने बताया कि वे लोग इसके लिए कुलसचिव डॉ. मुश्ताक अहमद से मिलकर इसे सिंडिकेट की एजेंडा में शामिल करने का आग्रह किया था।

कुलसचिव ने त्वरित कार्यवाही करते हुए उसे सिंडिकेट की बैठक में ले जाने का निर्णय ले लिया है। इससे शिक्षकों में हर्ष व्याप्त है। मालूम हो कि विवि में 3 मार्च को आयोजित पद सृजन, अंतर्लीनीकरण एवं सेवा संपुष्टि समिति की बैठक इसे अनुमोदित कर दिया गया था। लेकिन, बाद में लॉकडाउन आदि को लेकर सिंडिकेट से इस पर अनुमोदन नहीं हो सका था। उसके बाद पहलीबार सही से 27 नवंबर को ही सिंडिकेट की बैठक होगी।

