यात्री जख्मी:बिजली के पोल में टेंपो ने मारी टक्कर, यात्री जख्मी

दरभंगा5 घंटे पहले
  • कटासा की घटना, बिजली आपूर्ति भी हुई बाधित

अतरबेल भरवाड़ा पथ पर कटासा पेट्रोल पंप के निकट सोमवार की सुबह टेंपो की टक्कर बिजली के 11 केवी खंभे से हो गई। घटना में बिजली का खंभा जड़ से टूटकर सड़क की ओर झुक गया। वहीं टक्कर में टेंपो का अगला भाग क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया। टक्कर लगने के बाद टेंपो सड़क किनारे लुढ़ककर रुक गया। बताया गया है कि टेंपो पर बैठे यात्री व चालक चोटिल हुए हैं। सुबह के समय सड़क सुनसान थी। चालक टेंपो को घटनास्थल पर छोड़ मौके से फरार हो गया। वहीं खंभा के क्षतिग्रस्त होने के कारण सिंहवाड़ा पावर सब स्टेशन से बिजली की आपूर्ति बाधित हो गई। टूटे हुए बिजली के खंभे को बांस के सहारे रोककर आपूर्ति शुरू की गई। हालांकि खतरनाक ढंग से सड़क की ओर झुके खंभे के पास से दुर्घटना की आशंका से राहगीर व वाहन चालक बचकर निकल रहे हैं।

