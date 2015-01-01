पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चार दिवसीय सूर्याेपासना का पर्व संपन्न:छठ घाटाें पर दिखा आस्था का संगम उगते सूर्य काे अर्घ्य देने के लिए उठे लाखाें हाथ

दरभंगा3 घंटे पहले
दरभंगा| शनिवार काे उगते सूर्य काे अर्घ्य देने के साथ लाेक आस्था का चार दिवसीय महापर्व छठ संपन्न हाे गया। शहर से लेकर गांवाें तक बड़े ही श्रद्धा भाव से छठ पूजा की गई। लाेगाें में गजब का उत्साह देखा गया। शुक्रवार की शाम व शनिवार की अहले सुबह शहर के हर रास्ते पर माैजूद लाेग पूरे उल्लास,उमंग, श्रद्धा व विश्वास के साथ नदी व तालाबाें के पास जाने के लिए उतारू दिखे। इसमें न ताे उम्र की बंदिश थी व जाति की। घाटाें पर सूर्य दर्शन के लिए श्रद्धा की भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी थी। महिलाओं का समूह गीत से वातावरण भक्तिमय बना रहा।

सांसद गोपालजी ठाकुर ने बिरौल प्रखंड के पड़री गांव में, महापौर बैजंयती देवी खेड़िया ने बंगलागढ़ स्थित अपने आवासीय परिसर में, नगर विधायक संजय सरावगी ने भी बागमती नदी में लोक आस्था का महापर्व में अर्घ्यदान किया।

डीएम ने कर्मी के आवास पर की छठ

डीएम डॉ. त्यागराजन एसएम ने वरीय स्टेनो जय प्रकाश सिन्हा के निजी आवास पर बनाए गए कृत्रिम तालाब में सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया। मौके पर डीएम ने कहा कि कोरोना महामारी से बचाव के मुख्य उपाय सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग व मास्क ही है। इसलिए सरकार ने भी लोगों से इसबार घरों में ही छठ मनाने की अपील की थी।

