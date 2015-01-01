पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फैसला आज:10 विधानसभा क्षेत्र के 145 उम्मीदवारों के भाग्य का फैसला आज, 10 बजे से मिलने लगेंगे रूझान, सुरक्षा-व्यवस्था सख्त

दरभंगाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मतगणनना सुबह आठ बजे से होगी शुरू, 25 से 32 राउंड में आएगा चुनाव परिणाम

जिले के 10 विधान सभा क्षेत्रों में हुए चुनाव को लेकर मंगलवार को होने वाली मतगणना को लेकर सबकी नजर मतगणना केंद्रों की ओर है। कोरोना को लेकर इस बार दो मतगणना केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। एक महिला महिला आईटीआई परिसर में एवं दूसरा शिवधारा बाजार समिति परिसर में। सोमवार को ये दोनों मतगणना परिसर पूरी से तरह से सुरक्षा के घेरे में थे। पूरे दिन पदाधिकारियों का आना जाना लगा रहा। मालूम हो कि इस दसों विधानसभा क्षेत्र में कुल 145 उम्मीदवार हैं। अब यह देखना है कि मंगलवार को किस 10 उम्मीदवारों को आज का दिन मंगल साबित होता है। महिला आईटीआई परिसर स्थित मतगणना स्थल सुरक्षा के घेरे में है। इस केंद्र पर हायाघाट, बहादुरपुर, कुशेश्वरस्थान व गौड़ाबौराम विधानसभा क्षेत्र के चुनाव की मतगणना होनी है। साेमवार काे ठीक 12:10 बजे लाव लस्कर के साथ हायाघाट विधानसभा क्षेत्र के प्रेक्षक जितेंद्र कुमार विजयवत पहुंचे। उन्होंने हायाघाट विधानसभा क्षेत्र के लिए ग्राउंड फ्लोर पर बने मतगणना हॉल का निरीक्षण किया और आवश्यक निर्देश दिए। करीब पौने दो घंटे के निरीक्षण के दौरान उन्होंने मतगणना हॉल में टेबल लगाने, लाइट की व्यवस्था, हॉल के भीतर कोविड के गाइड लाइन के अनुसार सभी व्यवस्था व तैयारी करने के निर्देश दिए। वहीं गौड़ाबौराम व कुशेश्वरस्थान के प्रेक्षक ने दिन के करीब डेढ़ बजे मतगणना केंद्र पर पहुंच तैयारियों का जायजा लिया।

सुरक्षा के कड़े प्रबंध | ग्राउंड फ्लोर पर होगी हायाघाट विधानसभा क्षेत्र की मतगणना

मतगणना केंद्रों के अंदर मोबाइल ले जाने पर प्रतिबंध

जिले के दस विधानसभा क्षेत्रों के चुनाव की मतगणना को लेकर सारी प्रशासनिक तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई है। मतगणना केंद्र मतगणना केंद्र बाजार समिति शिवधारा एवं महिला आईटीआई रामनगर में प्रतिनियुक्त पदाधिकारी, दंडाधिकारी एवं पुलिस पदाधिकारी की सुबह 5.30 बजे अपने-अपने स्थल पर तैनात हो जाएंगे। मतगणना केंद्र के अंदर कोई भी अनाधिकृत व्यक्ति प्रवेश नहीं करेगा। वरीय पदाधिकारियों एवं निर्वाची पदाधिकारियों को छोड़कर किसी को भी मतगणना केंद्र के अंदर मोबाइल फोन ले जाने की अनुमति नहीं होगी। बाहर से कोई भी सामग्री अंदर नहीं आएगी। किसी भी काउंटिंग एजेंट को बाहर जाकर खाना खाने एवं बाहर से खाना लाने की अनुमति नहीं दी जाएगी।

विधानसभा वार की गई प्रेक्षकों की नियुक्ति

मतगणना के लिए विधानसभा वार प्रेक्षकों की नियुक्ति कर दी गई है। कुशेश्वरस्थान के प्रेक्षक के. हर्षवर्धन, गौड़ाबौराम के राम स्वरूप, बेनीपुर के सचिंद्र प्रताप सिंह, अलीनगर के धनंजय हेम्ब्रम, दरभंगा ग्रामीण के राजेश प्रभाकर, दरभंगा शहर के भरत यादव, हायाघाट के जितेन्द्र कुमार विजयवत, बहादुरपुर के अजय श्रीवास्तव, केवटी के भूपेन्द्र सिंह व जाले विधानसभा निर्वाचन क्षेत्र के प्रेक्षक राजेश बाथम बनाए गए हैं।

शिवधारा व दिल्ली मोड़ में पार्किंग की व्यवस्था

मतगणना के मद्देनजर ट्रैफिक और पार्किंग की व्यवस्था को लेकर एसएसपी बाबू राम ने कई निर्देश दिए हैं। बाजार समिति में मतगणना को लेकर शिवधारा और दिल्ली मोड़ से दूर प्रत्याशियों की गाड़ियां खड़ी की जाएगी। वहीं, अधिकारियों की गाड़ियां अंदर बने पार्किंग में लगेगी। इसी तरह आईटीआई में अधिकारियों की गाड़ियां यहीं पार्क की जाएगी और प्रत्याशियों सहित अन्य के लिए थलवारा रोड में स्थित स्कूल होली मेरी में पार्किंग की व्यवस्था है।

अधिकारियों ने केंद्रों का लिया जायजा

मतगणना सुबह के 8 बजे से शुरू हो जाएगी। इसको लेक जिला प्रशासन की ओर से सभी तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई हैं। मतगणना केंद्रों पर हुई तैयारियों का जायजा लेने के लिए सोमवार को दिनभर अधिकारियों की टीम पहुंचती रहीं। इस बार के चुनाव में ईवीएम व पोस्टल बैलेट दोनों माध्यम से चुनाव हुए हैं। तीन प्रकार से पोस्टल बैलेट में चुनाव हुए हैं। जिसमें पहला पोस्टल बैलेट उन मतदाताओं का है सरकारी सेवक हैं। दूसरे में 80 वर्ष से ऊपर व पीडब्लूडी वोटर्स व तीसरे में मतदान कर्मियों के मतों की गिनती होगी। सुबह 8 बजे से शुरू होने वाली गिनती में पोस्टल बैलेट व ईवीएम के मतों की गिनती एकसाथ ही होगी। मतों की गिनती सुबह 8 बजे से प्रारंभ होगी। लेकिन इससे पूर्व सुबह 7.15 मिनट से वज्रगृह को खोल कर ईवीएम को निकालने का काम शुरू कर दिया जाएगा।

